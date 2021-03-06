A 66-year-old Bozeman man was struck by a vehicle and killed on Interstate 90 in Bozeman early Saturday morning, according to Montana Highway Patrol.
The wreck happened at approximately 4:10 a.m. off of the westbound lane of I-90 around mile marker 305 between the 19th Avenue and 7th Avenue interchanges.
A truck pulling a camper trailer was driving westbound on I-90 when it struck the man, who was walking in the driving lane, said Montana Highway Patrol State Trooper Cale Bruun.
The driver, a 59-year-old Iowa man, then exited the interstate, pulled into a parking lot and called police, Bruun said. He told police he believed he’d hit something on the interstate.
Bruun said there are no charges are being filed against the driver at the moment, as troopers didn’t identify any signs of impairment.
“We don’t anticipate any serious charges to come from this,” he said.
