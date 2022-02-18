A Bozeman man pleaded guilty this week to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, break-in and riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Andrew Cavanaugh, the owner of the now-defunct Tactical Citizen firearm academy in Belgrade and a former Marine, pleaded guilty this week to parading, demonstrating and picketing in the Capitol. The plea was first reported by KTVQ.
Cavanaugh was arrested by the FBI in Bozeman in March 2021 for his involvement in the Capitol riot. According to court documents, Cavanaugh wore a hat with the name of his business as he and hundreds of others broke into the Capitol building, where lawmakers were meeting to certify the electoral college votes for the 2020 presidential election. Then-Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated from the building, followed by senators and reporters who were there.
A video of Cavanaugh wearing the hat on the first floor of the U.S. Capitol in the Small House Rotunda was posted on the conservative social media site Parler. The hat and the video helped the FBI identify and locate Cavanaugh.
Investigators also noted in court documents that Cavanaugh had posted photos of himself in the same Tactical Citizen hat on his public Facebook page. He wore the same hat with his business name while going through the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Jan. 9, 2021, while exiting the jetway from a plane that arrived from Denver.
In the days leading up to Jan. 6, he also posted about buying plane tickets to go to Washington, D.C. on the day of the riots.
The phone number listed for Tactical Citizen was not in service as of Friday, and the Tactical Citizen sign appeared to have been removed from the Belgrade building.
The Montana Secretary of State website, which hosts information about business licenses issued Montana, states that Tactical Citizen was involuntarily dissolved in December 2021. The business’s website domain was also no longer active.
The government dropped several other charges against Cavanaugh in exchange for his guilty plea to the misdemeanor parading charge. The charges that were dropped are entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building, court documents say.
A sentencing hearing for Cavanaugh has been scheduled for June 10.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.