A 33-year-old Bozeman man was killed after his SUV collided with a truck on Baxter Lane west of Love Lane on Monday morning.
The Montana Highway Patrol said the man was driving east on Baxter Lane when his SUV crossed the center lane and struck a truck heading west. The call for the wreck came in at 11:50 a.m.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to highway patrol. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.
His name has not been released.
A 41-year-old Bozeman man driving the other truck was uninjured. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck, highway patrol said.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.
