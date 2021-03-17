Support Local Journalism


A Bozeman man who was hit by a vehicle and killed March 6 on Interstate 90 has been identified as 66-year-old John Patrick O’Brien by the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office.

The wreck occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m. around mile marker 305 on I-90 between the 19th Avenue and 7th Avenue interchanges.

A truck pulling a camper trailer was driving westbound on I-90 when it hit O’Brien, who was walking in the driving lane, according to Montana Highway Patrol State Trooper Cale Bruun.

The driver, a 59-year-old Iowa man, pulled into a parking lot off the interstate and called police, Bruun said. He told police he believed he’d hit something.

Bruun said on March 6 that he anticipated no charges would be filed against the driver, as troopers didn’t find any signs of impairment.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

