A Bozeman man died early Sunday morning after his truck went off Interstate 90 near Rouse Avenue and crashed below an overpass.
Cole Trugman, 25, was the man who died in the incident, according to Gallatin County coroner Ben Burtch. He is the only person involved in the wreck.
Trugman was pronounced dead at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, according to Montana Highway Patrol.
Highway patrol received a report that Trugman’s car went off the interstate around 3 a.m. on Sunday.
Trugman was driving east on the interstate when highway patrol said his car drifted off the north side of the road for unknown reasons. He drove through the median on the interstate and went airborne between the two bridge decks.
Trugman, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from his car after crashing and rolling numerous times below the bridge decks, highway patrol said.
Highway patrol said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The roads were dry and bare at the time of the wreck.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.