A Bozeman man Sunday night tried killing his roommate by stabbing him multiple times in his head, chest and back, believing it would “lead to a better future for himself,” according to charging documents.
Cyrus Clearwater Mimbs, 18, is charged with felony attempted deliberate homicide. He was seen in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday before Judge Bryan Adams, who set his bail at $500,000.
The victim, a 19-year-old man, was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital to be treated for life-threatening wounds, court documents say.
Court documents say the victim sustained a broken neck and multiple stab wounds. Both of his lungs were punctured. The victim's name was not released. Court documents indicate that he was flown to an unnamed trauma center for additional care. His condition later Monday was unknown.
On Sunday at 10:38 p.m., Bozeman police responded to a report that Mimbs had stabbed his roommate at a home in the 2200 block of Buckrake Avenue, court documents say. Mimbs ran from the home after the stabbing.
A short time later, police found and arrested Mimbs, who was hiding in nearby bushes.
Witnesses told police that Mimbs, without being provoked, grabbed a large knife from a coffee table and began stabbing the victim in the chest, neck and face, court documents say. Police said Mimbs stabbed the victim at least 20 times.
The victim tried fleeing the house through the kitchen, but the door was locked. Court documents say Mimbs then stabbed him in the back and chest.
Another roommate, who was upstairs at the time of the stabbing, told police he heard a scream come from inside the house. He went downstairs and saw Mimbs holding the victim in a headlock and stabbing him in his chest, court documents say.
The roommate then ran back upstairs, barricaded himself and a woman inside his room, and called 911. The two told police that Mimbs banged on the barricaded door.
Mimbs admitted to police that he tried killing the victim by stabbing him several times, court documents say. He said he felt the victim was a “source of negative energy” and “a threat to the conversation he was having.”
Mimbs corroborated the witnesses’ stories about what happened, court documents say. He told police he ran from the house because he felt guilty and expected to be arrested.
Police said in charging documents that Mimbs felt “exhilarated” during the stabbing. Mimbs told police he believed the stabbing would “lead to a better future for himself.”
Mimbs remained in the Gallatin County jail later Monday. His appearance in District Court will be scheduled at a later date.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.