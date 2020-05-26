A Bozeman man accused of negligence in the death of his 7-month-old boy pleaded guilty Tuesday to a lesser charge of assaulting the baby during an earlier incident.
Vincent Leroy Garbe appeared via video in Gallatin County District Court before Judge Holly Brown and pleaded guilty to felony assault on a minor.
Garbe was initially charged with felony negligent homicide for an incident in the August that lead to the boy’s death. That charge could have carried up to 20 years in prison.
Police said in charging documents that Garbe reported the boy was unconscious and lying face down in a crib. Garbe later admitted to police that after his girlfriend left for work that day he smoked marijuana inside the garage before returning to the child in the bedroom, court documents say.
The baby was pronounced dead later that morning. An autopsy later showed the cause of the baby’s death was undetermined.
As part of a plea agreement, Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert dismissed the homicide charge and will recommend that Garbe be committed to the Montana Department Corrections for 10 years, with five of those years suspended, at his sentencing in July. Lambert will also recommend that Garbe register as a violent offender.
The agreement allows Garbe’s attorney make any recommendation at the sentencing.
In January 2019, Breeana Pritchard, the boy’s mother and Garbe’s girlfriend, reported Garbe was holding the boy when he fell on top of him, according to charging documents. An examination showed the baby’s neck was fractured.
In court on Tuesday, Garbe admitted he had been drinking while taking care of his son during the incident. He said the room they were in was “extremely cluttered” and that Garbe fell on the baby causing injuries to his neck, arms and legs.
“I was aware that there was a high probability that falling on him would cause bodily injury to him,” Garbe said.
Garbe has been held at the Gallatin County jail since Aug. 1.
