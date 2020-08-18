The Bozeman Public Library is inviting Gallatin County artists to compete to place their art on the nearly 20-foot-tall banners hanging outside the library — and to win $1,000.
“We want artists to be as free as possible to do whatever they think,” said Cindy Christin, the librarian spearheading the project to replace the 14-year-old banners. “We liked the idea of supporting our local artists a lot, and we liked the idea of mixing it up and opening it up to a wide range (of artists).”
The library’s banner art competition, announced in a Tuesday news release, will be how the library selects the replacement art for the blue-and-orange banners hanging outside the library.
Submissions to the contest are due Oct. 15, by 5 p.m. A winner will be chosen by a committee and announced on Oct. 30, according to a news release.
“We’re looking for things that will make somebody think about community,” said Kris Olenicki, a member of the banner committee and the executive director of Sweet Pea Festival. “Vibrancy, vivid colors focused on fun, community and connection ... We’re just going to look for what strikes us as kind of quintessential Bozeman.”
Olenicki said she hopes the $1,000 prize for the winning entry will help the winning artist continue making art amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everybody in the arts is affected (by COVID-19), so this is just another great way of putting out a call to art and giving a prize and helping support the arts in that way,” she said.
When Sweet Pea switched its annual poster contest from physical entries to digital entries, Olenicki said, it saw a huge jump in the number of entries. Because the library banner competition is only accepting digital submissions, she said she hopes it will also see large numbers.
“I think that we’re going to have some really great entries,” she said. “It’ll be really cool.”
According to the release, the winning art may also appear on the smaller banners on the streetlights lining West Main Street outside the library.
More information on how to submit art is available on the library’s website, bozemanlibrary.org.
