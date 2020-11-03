After a community-wide contest, the Bozeman Public Library has announced local artist Sharon Glick as the winner of its banner art competition.
“We had some beautiful, beautiful submissions of art, but (Glick’s) finally won out because she covered all the criteria,” said Susan Gregory, the library director. “We wanted vivid colors, we wanted fun ... and then also community and connection.”
The library announced the contest to replace its old banners in August and invited local artists to submit their art for a chance to win $1,000 provided by the Friends of the Library and Sweet Pea Festival.
Gregory said the selection committee, a mix of Friends of the Library members, community members, local artists and library staff, had a tough time deciding between all the entries. The deciding factor was that Glick’s designs met all the criteria and would be bright enough that people driving past the library on Main Street could see the banners from the street.
“We’re delighted, because the current banners have been there since the building opened in 2006 and, quite frankly, they’re lovely but they’re worn out,” Gregory said. “It was a tough decision, but Sharon’s art is not just whimsical and fun, but she knows the library activities so well from being here a lot with her family.”
Glick’s colorful design features drawings of people doing a variety of activities that happen at the library, like reading and using the computer, as well as library events like live music and painting. The six nearly 20-foot banners bearing Glick’s design are being created now, and Gregory said the goal is to have them hanging on the library facing Main Street by mid-November.
“We’re getting ready to move into a dark winter, and these banners by design are going to be vivid and joyful,” Gregory said. “We hope people will have a sense of happiness when they see them.”
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.