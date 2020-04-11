Water howellia is an aquatic plant found in wetlands in western Montana, blooming white and purple flowers in the spring, and is threatened by a shrinking habitat. It’s also the subject of a new mural in downtown Bozeman.
The mural on the home of Kent Madin and Linda Svenson on Bozeman Avenue, visible from Babcock Street, is part of a project from the Craighead Institute. The local conservation science and research organization is commissioning 12 murals to go up around town depicting threatened and endangered species found in Montana.
The water howellia is the third in the series. A mural of white and pallid sturgeon is on a garage on Ravalli Street and two whooping cranes are depicted in a mural on North Broadway Avenue.
The artist working on the new mural, Griffin Foster, has created a number of murals in the area. He’s drawn to the medium for the sheer size of the canvas and the way the art works with buildings.
“(Murals) interact with architecture. The whole fun with murals is how I can get them to respond to different facades,” Foster said.
For the water howellia mural, Foster said the frame around the piece ties into the facade and windows of the house. Water pours down from the mural and disappears behind a surrounding fence. Foster said he used cubist and planar construction to create movement and shifting within the composition to make the flowers look like they’re “dancing together in the wetlands.”
Foster is using spray paint to make the mural, drawing on his upbringing in a more urban place in North Carolina. He said he wanted to bring street art to Bozeman, “take that influence and fit that into the context of Montana.”
Foster said the mural is meant to move from realism to abstraction, representing the species’ fragility and the potential for the plant to become extinct.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the water howellia’s habitat is threatened by logging projects, commercial and residential development and encroachment of invasive species in California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.
April Craighead, a wildlife biologist for the institute, said plants are often overlooked because people tend to think of animals when they think of endangered species, and that’s why the mural project highlights a variety of both plants and animals found in Montana.
“We have the chance of seeing some of these species in the wild,” Craighead said.
Craighead said she’s excited to see the finished water howellia piece and that she loved Foster’s design.
“Public art can be a bright spot in a time of darkness,” Craighead said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Shaylee Ragar can be reached at sragar@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2607.