There are twenty applicants for the open seat on the Bozeman City Commission, including former commissioner and mayoral candidates, several long-time residents, a Montana State undergraduate student and young professionals new to the city.
A spot on the commission opened up after then-Deputy Mayor Cyndy Andrus took over the mayoral position when former Mayor Chris Mehl resigned amid accusations of bullying on Sept. 9. The remaining four city commissioners — Andrus and commissioners I-Ho Pomeroy, Michael Wallner and Terry Cunningham — will review the applicants during a virtual meeting on Wednesday. The agenda notes the commission can take a vote during the meeting, but they can take additional time at another meeting if needed.
Applicants for the open commissioner position were required to submit a personal statement with their qualifications and reasons for interest in the position by this past Tuesday. Their statements are available on the city’s website: bozeman.net/city-projects/city-commission-vacancy-appointment.
Among the 20 applicants are several former candidates for city and county office, including Brian LaMeres, who ran for mayor in 2017 and 2019; Doug Chandler, who ran for commissioner in 2017; Mark Egge, who ran in 2019; and Jennifer Madgic, who ran for county commission in 2014.
One of the applicants, Montana State student Griffin Smith, wouldn’t be able to (legally) celebrate with a drink if he were chosen, as he is just 20 years old. Smith is just one of the applicants with Montana State ties — graduates and professors account for many of the applicants. Another Montana State student applied for the position, but is unqualified because his address is not within city limits, according to the agenda.
Some applicants are new to Bozeman, like Smith, and others have lived here for decades. In their statements, many long-time residents recounted their experience watching Bozeman’s population increase over the years, and several younger or newer residents spoke to their own struggles in finding affordable housing.
Other candidates include: Aaron Knoebel, Alyssa Simmons, Erin Smith, Hannah Van Wetter, Christopher Coburn, Damion Lynn, David Landis, Emily Talago, Francesca Pine-Rodriguez, Greg Garrigues, Joe Hansen, Linda Gabel, Mikiyo Aoki, Sam Atkins and Susan Bilo.
Residents are encouraged to give public comment through the city's website or during Wednesday’s meeting.
During the meeting, the commission will also vote by simple majority to appoint a commissioner to be deputy mayor until the end of the current term in January 2022. The deputy mayor’s position is usually filled for two years by a candidate elected mayor.
The deputy mayor then typically becomes mayor for the remaining two years of the four-year term. The commissioner appointed to be deputy mayor will serve in the position until the next election and would return to their role as commissioner after that if they still have time left in their original term.
Andrus will be mayor for the remainder of her term and for the two years following that she was originally supposed to be in the office.
