TOP: Bob Lowry, from Bozeman, climbs at the Genesis 1 wall in Hyalite during and intro to ice climbing clinic at the Bozeman Ice Festival on Dec. 11, 2021. ABOVE: People gather at the base of the Genesis 1 wall.
Manoah Ainuu, an athlete with The North Face, helps Sean Wilson, from San Diego, secure crampons to his boots during an into to ice climbing clinic at the Genesis 1 wall in Hyalite during the 25th Bozeman Ice Festival on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
The Bozeman Ice Festival is in new hands this year, but the upcoming event will feature all the usual activities and festivities, including a brand new lineup of films, ice climbing clinics in Hyalite Canyon and presentations from athletes.
Organizers are holding the 26th Bozeman Ice Climbing Festival, presented by Black Diamond Equipment, from Dec. 7 through Dec. 11. It will include full-day ice climbing clinics up Hyalite Canyon and in Bozeman.
The Hyalite participants will gather at a base camp in the Chisholm parking area, which is located around the end of Hyalite Canyon Road, past the dam. They’ll trudge up to frozen waterfalls that cascade down cliffs throughout the area.
Unlike manufactured ice, Hyalite ice is all natural, and it’s in an easily accessible, world-class setting. Climbers of all skill levels can find good routes without long approaches all around the canyon, said Phil Bridgers, the festival’s director.
The Bozeman Ice Fest began in the mid-1990s as two separate events, but it was organized into a single event in 2006.
Around that time, the U.S. Forest Service wanted to gate Hyalite Canyon Road, which is used to access the area’s ice climbing routes, during the winter.
Ultimately, the Forest Service and Gallatin County crafted an agreement to keep the road open during those months. Today, the county, national forest and a nonprofit group called Friends of Hyalite work together to keep it plowed through the season.
According to the festival’s website, Friends of Hyalite and the Bozeman Ice Fest raised over $82,000 to help keep the road open between 2010 and 2017. Bridgers said that some of the proceeds from this year’s event will support that organization.
Funds will also go to other area nonprofits and the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, which hosts classes about avalanche safety and posts daily reports about snowpack conditions across the region, Bridgers said.
In conjunction with the on-ice instruction, clinic-goers will get opportunities to demo technical gear. The festival courses are geared toward climbers of all skill levels — from beginners to experts. Registration opened on Oct. 1, and almost all the slots filled up very quickly.
The festival has clinics that are specifically for women, adaptive participants and attendees who are Black, Indigenous and people of color. There are also courses about wilderness medicine, mixed and lead climbing.
Beyond that, members of the public can purchase tickets or a VIP pass to attend the speaking events and evening film screenings. The three films will run in the evenings from Dec. 8 through 10 at the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture.
On Dec. 7 at 6 p.m., Uphill Pursuits will host a live storytelling night by Broad Beta. The event is for women and gender queer people. The speakers are Nikki Smith, Anna Pfaff, Katie McKinstry, Deb Glosser, Maiza Lima and Francine Spang Willis.
Then, on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., organizers will show the award-winning film “My Upside Down World” at the Emerson Crawford Theater. The film follows three-time world ice climbing champion Angelika Rainer. She will be on stage to answer questions.
The film to be screened on Dec. 9 is called “Spindrift: The Barry Blanchard Story.” The documentary highlights Blanchard — a world-renowned mountain climber who suffered a serious brain injury during an accident. The screening starts at 7:30 p.m.
Blanchard will also attend the screening, and he’ll give a presentation and answer questions on stage, Bridgers said. The Bear Canyon Singers and Dancers plan to sing, dance and perform a land acknowledgement.
On Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m., organizers will show two films — “Home Crag” with Andres Marin and “Piton: The Pat Callis Story.” Marin, Callis and the filmmakers will be on stage to answer questions. Callis is a Bozeman local, according to Bridgers.
The Ice Fest will wrap up with a Local Legends Dinner and party on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Emerson Ballroom. Kevin Lindlau, Joe Wagner, Katie McKinstry and Joe Stylos plan to attend. They just spent five weeks dry tooling in a cave in Italy’s Dolomite Mountains.
Bridgers said that tickets for the films are very affordable, at $15 per night. People can also purchase three-day VIP all-access passes for $38. Dinner and beverages will be served at the Emerson Ballroom from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on each night of the festival.
Bozeman’s Ice Fest will look more or less the same this year, but its ownership has changed.
Last year, the Ice Climbing Alliance decided it wanted another organization to handle the festival because of the high cost of insurance. Members wanted to find a group that was more involved in the community year round, Bridgers said.
The alliance landed on the Montana Mountaineering Association — a Bozeman-based nonprofit “that focuses on mountain mentorship, education and stewardship,” according to a September news release marking the transition.
Everything from the staff to the signage will be the same this year, according to Bridgers. And kids and families can still expect to enjoy a climbing wall at the Christmas Stroll.
“We look forward to continuing to make the Bozeman Ice Festival an accessible and welcoming event for climbers of all backgrounds and experiences,” said Matt Zia, executive director of the Montana Mountaineering Association, in a news release. “Mountains truly are the best teachers.”
