The Bozeman Ice Festival is in new hands this year, but the upcoming event will feature all the usual activities and festivities, including a brand new lineup of films, ice climbing clinics in Hyalite Canyon and presentations from athletes.

Organizers are holding the 26th Bozeman Ice Climbing Festival, presented by Black Diamond Equipment, from Dec. 7 through Dec. 11. It will include full-day ice climbing clinics up Hyalite Canyon and in Bozeman.

The Hyalite participants will gather at a base camp in the Chisholm parking area, which is located around the end of Hyalite Canyon Road, past the dam. They’ll trudge up to frozen waterfalls that cascade down cliffs throughout the area.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

