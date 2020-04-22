On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Bozeman High School students concerned about the environment say that even though coronavirus forced this week’s celebrations to be canceled, it’s still an important milestone.
“I think it’s especially important to kids today, because we know what we do to sustain and keep the planet running well will impact us in the future,” 15-year-old Emma Baumgardner said Tuesday. “Our efforts matter.”
“Reducing the impact of climate change is very important,” said Bella Childre, 15.
They are two member of the high school’s Solar Schools Club, which has been working to raise money to put solar panels on Bozeman High. Six students in the Solar Schools Club talked by phone and an online meeting site about their efforts.
The Solar Schools Club was slated to receive the money raised during this week’s Gallatin Valley Earth Day festival, but the celebration had to be postponed because of the virus and stay-at-home orders. The festival is now rescheduled for October and students said they plan to be there.
The Solar Schools Club has raised roughly $7,000, mainly by selling holiday wreathes. It plans to donate $3,000 toward installing solar panels at two more Bozeman elementary schools — Morning Star and Emily Dickinson.
The school district just won a grant from NorthWestern Energy that will pay half the cost of installing solar panels on those two schools, said Todd Swinehart, district facilities director. The other half of the cost — about $72,000 per school — will come from voter-approved building funds and the Solar Schools Club donation.
Miles McGeehan, science teacher and club adviser, said the students’ first priority is getting solar panels for Bozeman High, but they’re happy to help the elementary schools.
“Students realize pollution doesn’t know boundaries,” McGeehan said. “We’re doing our part to contribute in any way we can.”
“Our goal is to put solar panels on as many schools as possible,” said Marika Schultz, 16.
“It’s an important issue and a nice way to help the community,” said Darby Hannan, 15.
Solar panels were installed last year on Hyalite and Meadowlark elementary schools and atop the school district’s Support Services building.
Sacajawea Middle School was Bozeman’s first school to get a 50-kilowatt solar array, thanks to fundraising and activism led by Claire Vlases, then an eighth-grader and now a high school senior and Solar Schools Club member. She was going to be one of the Earth Day festival’s key speakers.
When the festival does happen, the Solar Schools Club is sponsoring a film and photography contest with the theme “Why we love Bozeman outdoors.” The contest will get other people in the community involved, said Hannah Schonhoff, 16.
“I think it’s important no matter what the date of the festival, to help the Earth in any way possible,” Schultz said, from picking up trash to driving less and avoiding airplane travel.
As for the chances of getting solar panels at Bozeman High, Swinehart said, “It’s not a matter of if, but when.”
He added he’s waiting to see, when Gallatin High School’s construction is finished in June, if there’s enough money to install solar panels on that building. If there is, he said, “I’m going to jump on it.”
Solar Schools Club members drove to Helena last year to lobby the 2019 Legislature to pass a bill to raise money for solar schools. The bill failed — legislators didn’t like the idea of raising the motel bed tax — but they praised the students’ efforts and urged them to try again.
“We intend to try again,” Childre said.
While climate scientists are often pessimistic about the chances of turning around climate change, the students sounded hopeful.
“I’m optimistic personally. That’s why we’re in the club, to drive it forward,” said Liza Huggins, 15. “In Bozeman we’ve definitely seen a lot of actions toward hopeful outcomes.”
Gail Schontzler can be reached at gails@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.