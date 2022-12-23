Bozeman High seniors Ashlin Ivester and Anna Wiseman chop vegetables for stuffing and green bean casserole as part of the Holiday Helper volunteer project on Dec. 22, 2022, at the Roost Fried Chicken prep kitchen. Ivester started the program last year as a way to bring meals to families in need during the holidays.
Bozeman High senior Ashlin Ivester checks on her potatoes while Alena and Roman Chacon chop vegetables for green bean casserole on Dec. 22, 2022, at the Roost Fried Chicken prep kitchen. Ivester started the program last year as a way to bring meals to families in need during the holidays.
Bozeman High senior Ashlin Ivester chops sage for her Holiday Helper volunteer project on Dec. 22, 2022, at the Roost Fried Chicken prep kitchen. Ivester started the program last year as a way to bring meals to families in need during the holidays.
Derek and Katie Ivester help cook 12 turkeys and 12 hams for their daughter's project, Holiday Helper, a program to bring 100 to 125 meals to families in need, on Dec. 22, 2022, at the Roost Fried Chicken prep kitchen. Derek said that they spend three days prep-cooking before they put the meals together on Christmas eve.
Bozeman High senior Anna Wiseman makes a side dish as part of the Holiday Helper volunteer project on Dec. 22, 2022, at the Roost Fried Chicken prep kitchen. Ashlin Ivester started the program last year as a way to bring meals to families in need during the holidays.
Ashlin Ivester loves the holidays. She loves the food and the time spent with her family.
“Especially in my family, the food is the biggest part (of the holidays). I really like being able to sit down and have an official meal with my family,” she said.
But last year, Ivester, 17, who volunteers at the Warming Center, realized that not everyone was able to sit down and have a holiday meal.
“I just saw, last year especially, the need for more food,” she said. “Even in a place like Bozeman these are real issues and real needs.”
The Bozeman High senior wanted to do something about it. She launched Holiday Helper, a volunteer project to deliver homemade meals to families and individuals across the Gallatin Valley.
She started a GoFundMe and her own website to spread the word last December. It was a lot of work, but it was a success.
Last year, Ivester and her friends and family cooked and delivered about 100 meals on Christmas Eve, to 20 families and 25 individuals.
Now it’s round two. For this holiday season, Ivester began prepping to deliver home cooked meals about two weeks ago.
She’s raised nearly $2,300 and began buying groceries Wednesday with the funds to cook meals for over 50 families.
Families and individuals signed up through her website, or by calling her. She also got in touch with local nonprofits, like the Fork and Spoon, to spread the word about the project to families in need.
Speaking Thursday, Ivester hoped more people would sign up before Christmas Eve — she wanted to cook even more dinners than last year.
Her group of volunteers were cooking on Thursday and Friday to prepare the Christmas meals, which had several options for main and side dishes and pies.
On Christmas Eve, Ivester and volunteers will deliver the meals. She’s looking forward to that.
“The most impactful part of this all was delivering it and seeing the reactions,” Ivester said.
Last year, Ivester recalls gratitude, tears and hugs — not only from recipients, but from herself and fellow volunteers.
Ivester’s on track to graduate from Bozeman High in June. She plans to attend a college and study cognitive neuroscience, although she hasn’t picked a university yet.
But she has no plans of stopping her newfound tradition during her favorite time of the year.
“Everyone just came together and made it happen. It was just really cool,” she said. “Really an inspiring experience.”
