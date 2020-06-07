They have dreams of playing baseball and writing novels, of pursuing careers in diplomacy and auto mechanics, of attacking climate change, going into space and making the world better.
Bozeman High School’s class of 2020 will graduate Sunday at 11 a.m., in Montana State University’s Bobcat Stadium, a venue chosen as big enough to let students and guests celebrate while staying 6 feet apart to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
They’re the first graduating class ever expected to wear facemasks, which the school will provide — decorated with black-and-red Hawks logos.
Some 508 seniors are leaving high school and entering the world at a tumultuous time, when pandemic and protests have rocked the nation.
“As strange as this year has been, my class has been able to make the most of it,” said Lizzie Totten, 18. “The situation highlights how we’re able to overcome obstacles.”
“We’re fortunate enough to have a ceremony. I’m really looking forward to seeing everybody again, to getting closure,” said Brittania Castillo, 17. “I think there’s something special in the class of 2020. It should inspire us to pick careers, to make changes we feel passionate about.”
Graduating and starting the next phase of life is exciting, said Oliver Cole, 18. “It is a bit bittersweet, because we’re not able to say goodbye to some teachers and friends.”
“No matter what, we’ll be OK, if we can graduate in these crazy circumstances,” said Kenzie Hebner, 18.
With Bozeman’s second high school set to open in the fall, this is the last year that just about every teenager in town will graduate from Bozeman High School — common ground for generations of students from varied backgrounds.
Nine of today’s graduates talked about what it has been like finishing high school in a year upended by coronavirus — and their hopes for a brighter future.
Elizabeth Lee plans to attend Dartmouth College, the Ivy League school in New Hampshire, where she hopes to pursue her longtime passion for environmental studies and new interests in philosophy and humanities.
“I’ve been acutely aware of the climate emergency,” Lee said. “Climate change is going to affect everyone.”
Having to leave Bozeman High in mid-March because of the coronavirus was “a shock” and taking classes online at home was a challenge. “I definitely learn best face-to-face,” she said, a sentiment many students shared.
Lee said she missed her friends and teachers, missed senior-year rituals, including a normal graduation, but can laugh about it. “It will definitely be memorable.”
“It’s been a great four years. I’m sad to leave,” she said. “I just feel lucky, the quality of educators I’ve had at Bozeman High, they’ve expanded my thinking. I feel thankful and privileged to go to school here.”
Lizzie Totten says she’s “hopefully” going this fall to UCLA, where she has been recruited to play lacrosse. She’s concerned the University of California campuses might end up canceling in-person classes this fall and move all instruction online, as the separate California State University system has done.
“I don’t feel I could learn as much,” she said. “I don’t want to be paying so much if it’s online. I could take a gap semester …”
Totten wants to major in political science and minor in psychology, and perhaps work someday for the U.S. State Department. “With everything that’s happening, and the reactions by the government, it makes me want to get more involved, make a change.”
She’s excited to graduate in the stadium, despite the forecast. “If it rains we’re going to be drenched!”
Cetan Thunder Hawk originally planned to attend the University of New Mexico but is switching to MSU.
“I realized how bad the virus is there compared to here, and MSU is planning to do somewhat in-person classes,” he said. Online classes at Bozeman High were “pretty rough on me; I’m more of a hands-on learner.”
Thunder Hawk wants to go into physical therapy or sports medicine. He really liked his anatomy and physiology class and learning how the body works.
The son of parents from the Navajo and Potawatomi and Sioux tribes, Thunder Hawk is one of Bozeman High’s small but growing number of minority students.
He ran track and cross country, and as a junior joined the Hawks swim team. At first he felt out of place, but made friends on the team and ended up competing at state.
When school was forced to close, he missed seeing friends every day. “You don’t realize how much you miss school until you’re out for months.”
Alton Gyselman plans to attend Yavapai College, a community college in Prescott, Arizona, where he has a scholarship to play the sport he loves, baseball.
“My dad played professionally, and it’s been part of my life from day one,” Gyselman said. “Now I’m making it my dream. I’m excited.”
A catcher, Gyselman has played five years for the Bozeman Bucks American Legion team, where his dad is an assistant coach.
“I’d really like to play baseball as far as I can, as long as I can, and do as well as I can,” he said. “You build really good friendships through sports.”
He enjoys math and would like to major in business or accounting in college.
“I think I got a really good education at Bozeman High,” he said. “I feel most teachers really want you to succeed.”
Keyley Rangitsch finished her classes in January and is already working full-time in the field she loves — doing auto repair at Ressler Motors.
“My work is sending me to college,” she said. She’s planning to study diesel technology at the College of Southern Idaho.
“I’ve always been the mechanic in my family,” Rangitsch said. “My dad started me as a little kid.”
An only child, she started about age 5 going with her dad to the shop.
“I started to fall in love with engine theory,” she said. “I find it fascinating.”
It’s still pretty rare to see young women working on engines.
“Every once in a while, I’ll have guys doubt me,” Rangitsch said. “Then they realize they’re wrong. Most guys in the shop are supportive.”
“I have fun almost every day. I learn something new every day.”
Mackenzie Hebner plans to attend the University of Portland in Oregon and study English, Spanish and philosophy.
“I’m a writer,” Hebner said. “I’ve wanted to be a writer since I was 6.”
She has already written a contemporary young adult realistic novel, which is being edited in New York. The title is “When Everything Changes.”
Starting high school in a smaller Montana town was rough. She said she was shy, bullied, depressed and developed an eating disorder and suicidal thoughts. When her family moved to Bozeman in her junior year, it felt “very scary.”
But she started praying, put her trust in God and gained confidence. She made good friends through the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, who became like family. Now she describes herself as “a total extrovert.”
“My whole life turned around,” she said. Moving and finding faith turned out to be “the best things to happen in my life.”
Brittania Castillo plans to attend MSU next semester and study pre-med. She hopes to become a physician’s assistant and specialize in pediatrics or oncology.
Castillo, who won a Worthy Student Scholarship from Bozeman High, said she spent a lot of time as a peer tutor for students with disabilities, helping with everything from reading skills to hygiene.
“It was definitely the best part of high school for me,” she said. “I loved that.”
Sometimes it felt a little strange being the only Latina student in her class, Castillo said, especially when the news was all about building a wall. But she was never attacked or called names.
When she was in elementary school, her mom battled cancer, so she’s also interested in helping people facing similar struggles.
“My mom is definitely the most important person in my life,” Castillo said. “She raised me as a single parent. She’s amazing – the reason I do everything.”
Oliver Cole plans to attend Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, and study neuroscience. “The brain is fascinating,” he said. “It would be cool to learn about and do research.”
Online learning at home was difficult, he said, even though teachers did a great job. “Bozeman High classes are best taught in person.”
One obstacle he faced in high school was undergoing four knee surgeries, which cut short his time playing soccer with the Blitz FC club. Surgeries were discouraging and made it hard to stay positive. But Cole said, “High school is just a difficult time for everybody.”
The virus is also discouraging, but he’s determined to see it as “an opportunity to make the most of a challenging situation. There’s a lot young adults can do to make a difference,” Cole said. “Troubling times produce the best in people.”
Owen Mitchell plans to attend Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, and study engineering mechanics. His ultimate goal is to become an aerospace engineer. He was very excited to see last week’s successful SpaceX Dragon launch.
Mitchell was a state champ in Academic Olympics, National Merit scholar and co-founder, with other students including Cole, of the Solar Schools Club. The student club got a bill introduced in the 2019 Legislature to provide money for Montana schools to install solar panels. The bill failed, but Mitchell said he’s excited about the club’s fundraising, which will help put solar panels on two more Bozeman schools, and that young students are stepping up to keep the club going.
This summer he plans to work for political campaigns in Montana, and someday he may run for office himself.
“The protests around the world reinforce my belief in democratic participation and the power of speaking up,” Mitchell said, “ and making sure your voice is heard.”
