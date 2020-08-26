Tom Duffy, a former Montana State University basketball player and Bozeman helicopter pilot, died earlier this week after his helicopter crashed while he was helping fight a 1,300-acre wildfire in northern Oregon. He was 40.
Duffy was dropping water over the White River Fire when his helicopter crashed, according to a news release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. He was the only person in the helicopter at the time of the wreck.
Duffy, who owned several businesses in Bozeman including Bozeman Hot Springs, was the third-generation of his family to fly for the county’s search and rescue crew, the release said. He piloted for search and rescue for 20 years and was remembered as a “world-class rescue pilot who instilled confidence in SAR volunteers on every mission.”
“He was a big man with a big heart who brought calm and skill to every mission,” the sheriff’s release said.
He was also deeply religious and active in the local Seventh-day Adventist Church.
A Chronicle report from 2001 described the then-20-year-old Duffy, who was 6 feet, 11 inches tall, as consumed by basketball. But after sundown on Fridays, Duffy’s family and God always became the top priority.
As a sophomore, Duffy was the leading shot blocker in the Big Sky Conference. But he missed half the conference games because, as a Seventh-day Adventist, Duffy observed the Sabbath from sundown Friday until sundown Saturday.
Jeff Riggs, Duffy’s basketball teammate at MSU, said Duffy’s values continued long after their basketball careers ended at the university.
Riggs described Duffy as a man of faith who stayed true to his principles established early in his life. He said Duffy wasn’t a typical college student, and that everyone around him knew and respected that.
“I was really drawn to him because of the diversity in his life,” Riggs said. “And I love kind of the complicated nature of how he operated.”
Gleaner Now, a news site for the Seventh-day Adventist Church, first broke news of the incident on Tuesday.
The site said Duffy served on the governing board of the Adventist Church for Montana and for North Pacific Union, the Adventist Church that oversees five states in the northwest. Duffy also served the church’s board of education in the state.
Elden Ramirez, the Adventist Church president for Montana, told Gleaner that Duffy was a committed member and a leader who devoted countless hours to faithful service. He said the church in Bozeman is heartbroken by the tragic loss, and church members’ love and prayers are with the Duffy family.
“Tom has a long history of dedicated service as an Adventist leader here in Montana and the northwest and will be deeply missed,” Ramirez said.
Mick Durham, coach for MSU Billings basketball, coached Duffy while he was at the Bozeman campus. He said Duffy played on a really good team, and that he was a big part of its success.
Durham said it was a pleasure coaching him and getting to know Duffy’s family over the years.
“The kid from Mt. Ellis turned into a Division I basketball player and was very talented,” he said.
Riggs said he and Duffy continued to play basketball in “old man leagues” after their basketball careers at the university ended. He said he became better friends with Duffy after college and that their families would get together often.
Riggs said Duffy did it all — and did it well.
That went beyond being an entrepreneur. On top of all his work, Riggs said, Duffy was a great husband and father who strived to be a good example for his kids.
Riggs said Duffy hasn’t changed much from his college years.
“He’s kept those same principles,” he said. “I really respected his maturity and wisdom at a young age.”
