Bozeman Health to vaccinate all employees By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 19, 2021 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A sign directs guests to the appropriate entrance at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman Health said in accordance with its mission and focus on “patient and employee safety” it will comply with a federal requirement to vaccinate its employees.The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued a final rule requiring most Medicare and Medicaid certified providers to vaccinate their staff against COVID-19 by Jan. 4. Weekly testing instead of a shot is not an option.Penalties for failing to meet the requirements of the CMS COVID-19 Health Care Staff Vaccination rule include fines, denial of reimbursement for treating Medicare or Medicaid patients or Medicare and Medicaid programs being terminated. Kallie Kujawa, Bozeman Health’s lead COVID-19 incident commander and the health system's director of quality and safety, said on Friday that Bozeman Health employees and health care providers must get a first dose by Dec. 6 and a final dose by Jan. 4.Some exemptions are provided, she said. Employees may request medical exemptions or religious exemptions.Kujawa said some employees had already reached out for medical exemptions but she was unsure the number of employees who had sought vaccine exemptions.Bozeman Health is Gallatin County’s largest employer with about 2,400 employees. The mandate applies to all of its employees, not just medical providers.Kujawa said about 80% of its employees and 90% of its medical providers had already self-reported that they were fully vaccinated.Kujawa said while she understands the thoughts and feelings surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines “we want to emphasize that it is our desire to keep all of our staff employed here.”The CMS mandate also clashes with the newly passed House Bill 702, which prevents employers from requiring vaccinations — not just a COVID-19 vaccine. HB 702 has posed a dilemma for many businesses and health care facilities that risk losing federal funding if they don’t comply with federal rules, but also risk breaking the state law.Other hospitals and health care systems in Montana have said they’d comply with the CMS rule over the state law.On Tuesday, St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic in Billings and River Stone Health, which is Yellowstone County's health department, all said they’d comply with the CMS rule.Montana is now part of three lawsuits with other states to block the CMS rule, a mandate to vaccinate federal contractors and a suit against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandate for private employers.The OSHA directive has been temporarily blocked by a federal court.Montana announced it joined an 11 state lawsuit to block the CMS rule on Monday.Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in a press release that health care workers should be allowed to make their own decisions about their health, not the president.Despite the mounting legal battle, Kujawa said Bozeman Health will still comply with the mandate.“Until there is further direction from the court, the CMS rule remains in effect and we will proceed accordingly,” she said. 