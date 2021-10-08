Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital is pictured on Aug. 12.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

With more than 400 job openings, Bozeman Health is raising its hourly minimum wage to $17 — boosting wages for about 800 employees — in an effort to attract more workers.

Edie Willey, Bozeman Health’s chief people officer, said an increase was needed to keep up with competition in the local job market and attract new employees and to keep up with Bozeman’s high cost of living.

“Due to the competition and our local market for this workforce, we’ve had to increase our minimum wage,” Willey said. “We’ve got massive staffing challenges.”

During exit interviews, Willey said she’s heard from some employees who are priced out of the area.

“There’s a number of them that are leaving because they can’t afford to live in Gallatin Valley,” she said, acknowledging that for some, $17 still isn’t enough to afford rent in Bozeman.

Gallatin County’s largest employer, with about 2,400 employees, is looking at longer-term solutions to combat the rising cost of living, she said.

Bozeman Health previously raised the minimum wage to $15, those wages kicked at the start of 2020 for about 1,100 employees.

Willey said she didn’t expect to need to raise minimum wages again so soon.

The increase will boost wages for about 800 employees, including some that now make $17 or more an hour.

The increase, which would go into place Nov. 12, applies across Bozeman Health, including workers at sites in Bozeman, Belgrade and Big Sky.

The increase in minimum wages was approved last Thursday during a board of directors meeting, which also approved the creation of an inpatient psychiatric ward.

The board approved $25 million for the wage increases over five years, which would include benefits and merit raises, Willey said.

The board also agreed to change Bozeman Health’s compensation policy to move the system’s median salary ranges to just above the national market median.

Willey said increases would vary depending on the employee, but that it would boost wages for about 1,500 workers.

With more than 400 open positions across Bozeman Health’s system — ranging from clinical positions to environmental services or cafeteria workers — Willey said now’s the time to apply.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

