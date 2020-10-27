Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital is dramatically expanding its services for pregnant women and infants with the opening of a neonatal intensive care unit Wednesday.
Bozeman Health is also opening a new family birth center, including a labor and delivery unit and a postpartum care unit with a nursery at Deaconess Hospital. The NICU will be the first in southwest Montana, and will be able to care for infants born at 32 weeks or infants who weigh as little as 1,500 grams — which is just over three pounds.
Establishing a NICU was a priority for Bozeman Health, said the system’s chief advancement officer Jason Smith.
“Those who need a NICU have to travel and spend four to six to eight weeks in Billings or Missoula,” Smith said. “We know our community members are receiving great care there, but they wish they could be home, they wish they could be around their daily routine and their families and their loved ones.”
The project cost a little more than $13.5 million.
Neonatologist and NICU medical director Dr. Diane Warner said the unit will have dedicated neonatal nurse practitioners, a social worker specific to neonatal patients, a pediatric pharmacist, a NICU-specialized dietician and a respiratory therapist.
“We have changed Bozeman Health,” Warner said. “To have these services right here in Bozeman will be a really wonderful thing for the community.”
On the labor and delivery unit, there are “antepartum” rooms for pregnant women who need to be hospitalized in advance of giving birth, and six labor and delivery rooms, each with their own bathroom and a couch that can be pulled out into a bed.
The rooms have large windows, unlike the former labor rooms, which Katy Osterloth, Family Birth Center nurse manager said they jokingly called the “labor cave.”
There are also two operating rooms on the unit. Dr. Kathryn Bertany, president of Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center said the operating rooms will help minimize transit time in case of emergency C-sections.
There are also two triage rooms at the beginning of the unit. The NICU, with beds for 10 infants, is on the other side of the floor.
Warner said the NICU is set up for different-sized pods. One room has beds for three infants, which could be used for twins or triplets in the same family, or separated by privacy screens and used for multiple families.
The NICU, as well as the labor and delivery unit and post-partum unit each have negative pressure rooms to be used for patients with infectious diseases.
The post-partum unit has 17 rooms set up for “couplet care,” or when a mother and a baby are cared for in the same room. The floor also has a nursery, which Warner said could potentially be used for future NICU expansion. Warner said they are expecting to expand their NICU in the future to be able to treat babies who are born earlier or at smaller weights, or who need more specialized care.
“There’s a lot of room for growth,” Warner said.
With doctor’s offices on the fifth floor, postpartum care on the fourth and labor and delivery and the NICU on the third floor, Dr. Melissa Wolf, the medical director for acute women’s services, said they are prepared to care for a range of patient needs.
“The benefit of all of this here is that if there is any sort of problem, or emergency or concern we are prepared for that,” Wolf said. “We can switch from that sort of low risk, everything is going well, no complications, to now we need to deal with some sort of unplanned or unexpected emergency. We can switch to that in a second.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.