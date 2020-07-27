Montana State University’s Bobcat Athletic Complex will house a Bozeman Health clinic for student-athletes as well as for staff, faculty and their families.
MSU and Bozeman Health officials announced the new 5,500-square-foot clinic on Monday while standing in front of the site of the new complex, which sits at the north end of Bobcat Stadium.
The clinic will offer walk-in and primary care services and will be able to connect patients with specialists at other Bozeman Health locations, said Bozeman Health President and CEO John Hill.
The new clinic will likely open in fall 2021.
MSU President Waded Cruzado said the clinic is an expansion of the work Bozeman Health and MSU have been doing together for years through initiatives like the school of nursing and the University of Washington’s regional medical education program — known as WWAMI.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Cruzado said the collaboration with Bozeman Health has become even more critical, with MSU providing equipment and staff to Bozeman Health and launching a surveillance testing program for the state.
“Today, we celebrate the most recent partnership,” she said. “Hopefully not the last.”
MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello also pointed to work MSU and Bozeman Health have done in response to the pandemic, including creating a plan for safely having student-athletes return to workouts and practices.
“Bozeman Health, MSU and Bobcat Athletics share a strong belief that academic excellence, physical well-being and mental health bring about a stronger and healthier community and are essential for success on and off the field,” Costello said.
The new clinic builds on the relationship between MSU and Bozeman Health, which already provides health care services to student-athletes, said Dr. Mark Williams, chief physician officer for Bozeman Health.
“Addressing the total health and well-being of Bobcat student-athletes helps enable them to achieve excellence not only in their studies but also in their sports pursuits,” Williams said.
The clinic will be part of the 40,000-square-foot Bobcat Athletic Complex, a two-story building that will include football locker rooms, team rooms and equipment storage as well as sports medicine, training and rehabilitation space for all student-athletes.
The Bobcat Athletic Complex is set to open in August 2021.
Once the complex opens, the football offices in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse will become an academic center for student-athletes and will offer tutoring, group study and advising services.
The academic center will be named after Bozeman Health in honor of the $2 million donation that the organization has pledged to make over seven years for the construction of the Bobcat Athletic Complex, Hill said.
The Bobcat Athletic Complex will cost $18 million and will largely be paid for by donations. No taxpayer dollars or student funds are going to the project.
The complex, which is designed by A&E Architects of Bozeman and Crawford Architects of Kansas City, Missouri, is part of MSU’s athletics facility master plan. The document was published in 2017 and outlines projects for 20 years, including construction of space for fans and expanding facilities for track, tennis and golf.
