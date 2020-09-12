Gallatin County and the city of Bozeman are sorting out the best way to enter court-ordered mediation on a long-standing lawsuit over road construction and the ensuing taxes.
In a normal situation, mediation is a confidential process, similar to the way attorney-client privilege works. But because the lawsuit is between two public entities, both governed by the Montana constitution, it gets more complicated than that, said county attorney Marty Lambert.
“We’re just trying to make sure that as we start this process, we understand what the ground rules are going to be and that we’re at least reasonably assured that we’re meeting all those laws that require openness,” Lambert said.
The lawsuit is the second between Gallatin County and Bozeman over taxes for road improvements to Ferguson Avenue, West Oak Street and Davis Lane, which neighbors a county-owned property. The county alleged that the city mishandled those improvements and the following taxation of the county for those improvements.
In 2016, Bozeman decided to extend and update several streets and intersections in northwest Bozeman. The city created a special improvement district, which collects taxes from those who own property in the area to pay for infrastructure improvements.
The county sued the city over the creation of that special improvement district in 2017, but a judge dismissed the suit and said the county had to pay before it could object to the ruling.
District Judge Rienne H. McElyea pointed to a Montana Supreme Court case but did not give an advisory opinion.
“It would be, I think, ill-advised for me to give out an advisory opinion without having enough information to do it,” she said. “I appreciate the issues. They’re complex.”
The two sides have until Oct. 9 to mediate the case.
