Bozeman city commissioners approved funding for projects this week that will help bridge the gap between west Bozeman and the trail system on the eastern side of the city.
Commissioners approved additional funding to build the Front Street Connector trail from Oak and Rouse streets to Wallace Street in northeast Bozeman, and allocated money to help with trail connections in west Bozeman. Bozeman parks planner and development manager Addi Jadin said the two projects will help connect cyclists from west Bozeman with the rest of the city.
“You could ride your bike almost entirely on a shared use path all the way form the west end of town near the new high school and the sports park all the way to the trail to the “M,” Jadin said.
Commissioners also approved funding for a separate project to build a pathway along Frontage Road between the Cherry River Fishing Access and the Valley Center Spur. The three projects received the last of the funds from the Trails, Open Space and Parks bond Bozeman voters approved in 2012.
Despite being only a quarter-mile long, Jadin said the Front Street Connector trail is a crucial part of connecting the new Story Mill Park and nearby paths along Oak Street leading to west Bozeman. The trail will start at Oak and Rouse streets, then head over Bozeman Creek before connecting to Wallace Street. In city documents, staff noted that since northeast Bozeman is rapidly developing. The Front Street Connector is near the Idaho Pole site, which is the focus of a separate city proposal to form an urban renewal district in the neighborhood.
“This is increasingly a location for bikers, and in fact I comment frequently that I have to yield for bike traffic when I’m coming out of Story Mill Park,” Jadin said. “So the need is going up.”
The Front Street Connector was originally approved in 2015 but was delayed due to issues with nearby businesses encroaching on the city’s right of way and by work in the area from the Montana Department of Transportation. Matt Parsons, trails director of the Gallatin Valley Land Trust, urged commissioners not to delay it further. The land trust is partnering with the city on the project.
“This is a highly desirable project, it’s made even more attractive by the explosion of growth that’s underway in this part of town and the promise of even more development in the coming years,” Parsons said. “A Front Street Connector … reduces the risk of accidents by removing bike and pedestrian traffic from these busy roads.”
Jadin said the project is almost “shovel ready,” and expects construction could begin as soon as next spring or summer.
The proposal to put a trail along Frontage Road has also been in the works for years. The Galla10 Alliance for Pathways is behind the project, which still needs $500,000 in fundraising.
The trail would lead into a path near the Nelson Meadows development, Jadin said, and would help connect cyclists to Bozeman. Betty Stroock, with Galla10 Alliance for Pathways, said people already bike on Frontage Road, which has a narrow shoulder, meaning vehicles have to swerve around cyclists into the opposing lane of traffic.
“We see people risking their lives everyday on this roadway,” Stroock said. “Frontage Road already has a lot of people using it.”
The proposed trail already has support — dozens of people submitted written public comments and several people stuck around during Tuesday’s meeting to urge commissioners to approve the funding. GAP chair Marilee Brown said they would begin the fundraising campaign immediately after the meeting.
The trail connection project in west Bozeman will include improving crossings, crosswalks, navigation signs and infill trails to bridge trail gaps.
With recent rapid growth on the west side, Parsons said trails have sprung up in a fragmented manner in or around different housing developments.
“Little to no signage exists out there to direct anyone anywhere,” Parsons said. “This is a project that will touch thousands of city residents on a daily basis. This is really an infill project. It leverages the trail that already exists and ties them together and puts a bow on them.”
