A local farm is donating carrots to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, and the nonprofit that runs the food bank is looking for volunteers to help harvest the carrots.
After seeing empty shelves at local grocery stores, Gallatin Valley Botanical is donating two acres worth of carrots picked at the Happel Farm to the food bank and other “area food programs,” according to a news release. Jacy and Matt Rothschiller said in the release that they wanted to donate the carrots to ensure residents who use the food bank have access to healthy food.
Human Resource Development Council, which runs the food bank, started helping harvest the carrots on Wednesday. The nonprofit is seeking volunteers to sign up for two-hour shifts on Thursday, and next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Lyra Leigh-Nedbor, HRDC’s child nutrition programs coordinator, said getting the carrots is “fantastic” because people who use the food bank can get high-quality food. And it sends a message to the people who use the food bank.
“I think it really shows those folks who come to the food bank that the community is behind them and working to support them,” Leigh-Nedbor said.
She said the food bank has kept up with demand thanks to last year’s roughly 430,000 pounds of food donated during the Can the Griz food drive. However, Leigh-Nedbor said, the organization has its sight set on November when people will again start pouring in donations.
“We will be tapping the community a little bit to engage and help us raise our food supply again,” she said.
This isn’t the first time a local farm donated to the food bank, and Leigh-Nedbor said local farms are often generous when they can share a harvest.
She said anyone who is in good health is welcome to help harvest the carrots.
Because of the coronavirus, the nonprofit requires volunteers to wear masks, gloves and use hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes meant to prevent spreading the virus. Leigh-Nedbor said volunteers will also be asked how they’re feeling to ensure people are in good health while picking carrots.
Those who want to volunteer could sign up for a two-hour shift at the Gallatin Valley Food Bank’s website.
