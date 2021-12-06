Support Local Journalism


A fire in an apartment building’s storage area on Sunday afternoon was knocked back by Bozeman Fire before it spread to any other areas of the building.

There were no injuries or displaced residents, according to Bozeman Fire Department Chief Josh Waldo. No foul play is suspected.

“Of course, we evacuated the building for safety precautions, but once we had the fire knocked down and knew that we didn’t have any fire spread, we let everybody back in,” Waldo said.

At just before 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Bozeman Fire received a report of a fire at an apartment building on the 500 block of South 22nd Avenue near the Albertsons. Bozeman Fire dispatched two engines and one truck, staffed by 13 firefighters.

When firefighters arrived less than three minutes after being dispatched, the fire was burning in the storage closet and was threatening to spread to the third floor and the roof eaves, according to a Bozeman Fire social media post. It was knocked back within a few minutes, Waldo said, and residents were allowed to return to their homes shortly afterwards.

Hyalite Fire Department and Central Valley Fire Department also responded to the fire as mutual aid, and emergency medical staff responded to treat any potential injuries. The fire burned for just a few minutes, Waldo said, and the only thing lost to the fire was the contents of the storage closet where the fire started.

“They put it out really quick,” Waldo said of the responding firefighters. “They didn’t have any damage to anybody’s living place.”

