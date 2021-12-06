Bozeman Fire extinguished Sunday afternoon apartment fire By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Dec 6, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A fire in an apartment building’s storage area on Sunday afternoon was knocked back by Bozeman Fire before it spread to any other areas of the building.There were no injuries or displaced residents, according to Bozeman Fire Department Chief Josh Waldo. No foul play is suspected.“Of course, we evacuated the building for safety precautions, but once we had the fire knocked down and knew that we didn’t have any fire spread, we let everybody back in,” Waldo said.At just before 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Bozeman Fire received a report of a fire at an apartment building on the 500 block of South 22nd Avenue near the Albertsons. Bozeman Fire dispatched two engines and one truck, staffed by 13 firefighters. When firefighters arrived less than three minutes after being dispatched, the fire was burning in the storage closet and was threatening to spread to the third floor and the roof eaves, according to a Bozeman Fire social media post. It was knocked back within a few minutes, Waldo said, and residents were allowed to return to their homes shortly afterwards. Hyalite Fire Department and Central Valley Fire Department also responded to the fire as mutual aid, and emergency medical staff responded to treat any potential injuries. The fire burned for just a few minutes, Waldo said, and the only thing lost to the fire was the contents of the storage closet where the fire started.“They put it out really quick,” Waldo said of the responding firefighters. “They didn’t have any damage to anybody’s living place.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Fire Department Josh Waldo Building Industry Social Services Firefighter Apartment Closet Resident Fire Department Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Business Bozeman Health to build housing near the airport 3 hrs ago News Bozeman School District sees declining COVID-19 cases 4 hrs ago News 'They deserve to have a good Christmas:' Bozeman group seeks donations for high school students experiencing homelessness 4 hrs ago Wildfires 'You can’t kill little towns like this': Denton starts long recovery after wildfire 5 hrs ago Environment FWP proposes major changes to some limited elk permits 6 hrs ago City City transitioning to new citizen board structure Dec 5, 2021 What to read next Business Bozeman Health to build housing near the airport News Bozeman School District sees declining COVID-19 cases News 'They deserve to have a good Christmas:' Bozeman group seeks donations for high school students experiencing homelessness Wildfires 'You can’t kill little towns like this': Denton starts long recovery after wildfire Environment FWP proposes major changes to some limited elk permits City City transitioning to new citizen board structure Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Bozeman Health to build housing near the airport Posted: 5:30 p.m. 'They deserve to have a good Christmas:' Bozeman group seeks donations for high school students experiencing homelessness Posted: 4:30 p.m. 'You can’t kill little towns like this': Denton starts long recovery after wildfire Posted: 3:30 p.m. A parade, a stubborn malamute and a beer bong: Police Reports for Sunday, Dec. 5 Posted: 3:30 p.m. Letter to the editor: Developments seek to sever us from our history Posted: Dec. 5, 2021 Latest Local Bozeman Health to build housing near the airport 3 hrs ago Bozeman Fire extinguished Sunday afternoon apartment fire 4 hrs ago 'They deserve to have a good Christmas:' Bozeman group seeks donations for high school students experiencing homelessness 4 hrs ago 'You can’t kill little towns like this': Denton starts long recovery after wildfire 5 hrs ago