The Bozeman Fire Department saw an all-time high number of calls for service in 2019.
Crews were dispatched 4,896 times in 2019, for fire, emergency medical services, vehicle accidents and other calls, according to the department’s 2019 annual report. In 2018, they were dispatched to 4,589 calls. During a city commission meeting this week, Fire Chief Josh Waldo said the department responded to just 2,801 calls in 2009. The 2010 census put Bozeman at just over 37,000 residents, while the 2019 estimates the city’s population is at 49,831 people.
“Just as the city is continuing to grow, the demands on our service continue to grow,” Waldo said.
The number of overlapping incidents — when crews are responding to multiple calls at one time — also rose from 2018, with 1,991 overlapping incidents in 2019 compared to 1,642 the year previous. Waldo said Thursday they recently started tracking overlapping incidents, which are expected to keep rising as total call numbers rise.
The total number of runs — which is the count of how many total fire apparatuses are dispatched for the year — was down to 5,823 from 6,264 in 2017, when Waldo said the department changed their protocols for deployment. Multiple runs can result from one call.
The department also logged 268 training hours per member in 2019, including training in the National Wildfire Coordinating Group standards for wildfire fighting, Waldo said.
“As we know earlier this month that proved to be a very valuable training tool,” Waldo said, as the department helped respond to the Bridger Foothills fire.
The report also includes the department’s response times, which are broken down into three categories: alarm processing, or the time it takes for dispatch to receive and process a call then set off the response; turnout time, or the seconds firefighters have after receiving a call to throw on their gear, get into the fire truck and leave the station; and travel time to the scene.
The alarm processing time averaged at 101 seconds in 2019, above the goal of 60 seconds, Waldo said, and the combined turnout and travel times averaged at 348 seconds, 48 seconds above the standard they hope to reach.
Decreasing their travel time is a challenge, Waldo said.
“As our city grows and we get more cars on the street, and we get more congestion, that’s obviously a piece of it,” Waldo said.
The rise in overlapping incidents is compounding the travel time challenge, Waldo said, because an apparatus might have to respond to an incident on the other side of the city if crews from the closer station are already on another call.
A change in their alerting system and improvements at the dispatch center have contributed to dropping response times in 2020, Waldo said. Calls for 2020 are expected to come in around the same as the 2019 calls, Waldo said Thursday, as a projected rise was stymied due to a drop-off in calls starting in March related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before that, the department was seeing a high volume of calls per month, Waldo said. In August, call volumes returned closer to the pre-COVID-19 totals. But the pandemic-related drop in service calls didn’t mean the department was free to work on other tasks.
“We had plans to do a lot of things in 2020, and then we instead managed a global pandemic,” Waldo said.
The department was making progress on becoming accredited, Waldo said, something they had to put aside when the pandemic struck. They are also still working on plans to relocate Fire Station 2, which is currently on South 19th Avenue, but haven’t found a new location yet. The station is set to be relocated in fiscal year 2023. Fire Station 1 will be moved to the new public safety center, Waldo said.
As for handling the growing call volume of a growing city, Waldo said there aren’t any plans on the horizon for more fire stations. Any discussions about additional stations would have to come after the two stations are relocated, Waldo said.
“We have to make sure there’s a need before we just drop a fire station somewhere,” Waldo said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.