The Bozeman Film Celebration is going year-round with an online platform and monthly themes.
“I want to use (the platform) in the most practical, thoughtful, conscientious, fun way possible,” said Beth Ann Kennedy, the artistic director of the Bozeman Film Festival, which puts on the BZN International Film Celebration.
For its fall virtual festival, Kennedy and the BZN team used an online video-hosting platform called Vimeo Over The Top. That platform is now available year-round and will host films and discussions on topics spanning a variety of social issues, with a focus on issues that affect Bozeman directly.
“All of these will be grounded to Bozeman,” Kennedy said. “How can we … support what the community of Bozeman is doing, with the myriad of challenges that are going on?”
The festival partnered with Gallatin Valley Earth Day for an online event in August to show films and discussions on climate change and water usage, both issues directly affecting Bozeman.
Bozeman gets its water supply from Hyalite Creek and the Hyalite Reservoir, Bozeman Creek, and Lyman Spring. All of those sources rely on snowpack
November’s films will focus on veterans and first responders. December’s will be what celebration and family look like for different people and different cultures.
And January, when either Donald Trump takes the presidential oath for the second time or Joe Biden does for the first, will focus on how democracy functions for different countries.
Kennedy said she hopes the festival’s online platform will help bring awareness to those issues in a positive and constructive way, especially during the isolation and uncertainty of COVID-19.
BZN Film Festival has also set its dates for the 2021 festival, which is scheduled to take place on Aug. 26 to Aug. 29. For now, the 2021 festival is scheduled to be in-person, with a potential online segment as well.
More information can be found at https://bozemanfilmcelebration.com/.
