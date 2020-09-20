City commissioners this week declared as blighted a roughly 175-acre patch of northeast Bozeman, including the Idaho Pole Yards property, which could set in motion future development of the former Superfund site.
According to city documents, a group is interested in development there and is expected to submit an application within the next year. During Tuesday’s meeting, city staff cautioned that the blight declaration is just an early step in any redevelopment of the area.
“Right now all we’re trying to do is draw a line around a part of the community that needs some infrastructure investment. It does include the Idaho Pole Yards property, but it also includes other properties,” said Brit Fontenot, Bozeman’s director of economic development. “We’re at the very front end of this process.”
Blight is a legal term for an area that has any number of factors that contribute to “urban decay,” according to city documents. In this case, the city determined the area has unsanitary or unsafe conditions, defective or inadequate street layout and the existence of conditions that endanger life or property by fire or other causes, among other factors.
The Idaho Pole Yards site was home to a company that treated wood there for over five decades, ending in 1997. The site was put on the Environmental Protection Association’s Superfund site list in 1986 after soil and groundwater were found to be contaminated.
The EPA treated soil at the pole yards starting in the 1990s and removed 82 acres of the site from the EPA’s Superfund List earlier this year after they and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality determined all required cleanup activities were complete in that portion of the property.
Several acres of the site still remain on the list.
Nolan Campbell, a Bozeman real estate broker representing the Idaho Pole Company, said they are under contract with a group to buy the property, but he declined to provide any information about the group or what they have planned for the site. The property was listed for $4.6 million. Idaho Pole had interested buyers in the past, Campbell said, but sales fell through because of the lack of infrastructure at the site.
“Without getting infrastructure to this area it’s going to be hard to do anything,” Campbell said.
Declaring the area blighted is a step toward creating an urban renewal district with a tax increment financing provision, which would capture any increase in taxes for the area and funnel it into redevelopment or infrastructure investment efforts.
Many expressed concern during public comment that the blight declaration is premature, and that not enough is known about the potential health or environmental implications of development on there. Nearby business owners raised concerns that any development could also affect the rail spur in the area and impact nearby industry.
Fontenot said Friday the city has no intention of disrupting existing businesses in the area, and that investment from an urban renewal district could improve the rail spur.
Several city commissioners reassured people during the meeting that they are well aware of the risks of developing the site and aren’t in any hurry to get a project going there. Commissioner Terry Cunningham said his foot will hover above an imaginary brake pedal, watching for any risks to come up.
“There are a lot of unanswered questions. What’s in that ground? Is it something that could or should be mitigated? What about that street network, is there a solution that can be found?” Cunningham said. “To me the question becomes how do we answer those questions ... or do we not want to even look?”
Declaring an urban renewal district, Cunningham said, ensures the city will be at the table more than it would be should the site be developed without any city investment.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus said she has been “cautious” about the issue from the beginning.
“I also believe that if we’re going to move forward and answer the questions ... that we have to take a step, this step, to be able to answer those questions. And frankly I don’t know if there is another way to do that,” Andrus said. “We enter this with caution.”
The city will hold a planning board hearing on Monday, Oct. 5, about the potential pole yard urban renewal district plan.
