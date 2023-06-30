Jason Bacaj

 Bacaj

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle has hired Jason Bacaj to be the next leader of its newsroom.

Chronicle publisher Mark Dobie announced earlier this month that Bacaj, a former Chronicle reporter and assistant editor, will replace managing editor Michael Wright, who has resigned.

Bacaj is the managing editor at Outlaw Partners, which runs the biweekly newspaper Explore Big Sky and biannual Mountain Outlaw magazine.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Michael Wright is the Chronicle's managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638.