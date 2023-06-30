The Bozeman Daily Chronicle has hired Jason Bacaj to be the next leader of its newsroom.
Chronicle publisher Mark Dobie announced earlier this month that Bacaj, a former Chronicle reporter and assistant editor, will replace managing editor Michael Wright, who has resigned.
Bacaj is the managing editor at Outlaw Partners, which runs the biweekly newspaper Explore Big Sky and biannual Mountain Outlaw magazine.
“I’m excited to rejoin the Chronicle and lead a talented newsroom into the future,” Bacaj said. “I’ve lived in Bozeman going on 14 years, and I’m excited to serve the community with great journalism.”
Wright, who has been with the Chronicle since 2015 and its managing editor since late 2020, is leaving the paper to relocate to Spokane.
“I’m excited to see Jason take over leadership of the newsroom. He’s a talented writer and editor, and he will serve Bozeman well,” Wright said.
Dobie said Bacaj will be an excellent leader for the newsroom.
“I want to thank Michael for his great work and oversight of the newsroom. We look forward to the same from Jason,” Dobie said.
This is Bacaj’s third stint with the Chronicle. He was the paper’s business reporter from 2011 to 2014 before leaving to study creative writing at the University of Montana. He worked in tech for a few years and returned to local journalism in 2021 as a reporter for the Livingston Enterprise.
In 2022, he was hired as the Chronicle’s assistant editor. He held that post until September, when he left to work for Outlaw Partners.
Bacaj has won numerous awards for his journalism, including public service journalism, investigative reporting and news photography.
Bacaj will take over on July 5.
