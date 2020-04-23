A Bozeman construction company last week received a $569 million addition to an existing contract to build about 17 miles of border wall between the United States and Mexico.
The U.S. Department of Defense announced the modification to the contract held by Barnard Construction’s subsidiary BFBC LLC on April 13. It was first reported by the Daily Beast on April 16. Including the new mileage, BFBC will build about 37 miles of border wall.
A spokesperson for Barnard Construction declined to comment Wednesday.
The more than half a billion is in addition to a $141.8 million contract awarded in May 2019, according to documents found though the Federal Procurement Data System. That contract was modified to be $443.6 million later that month. The $569 million addition to the contract brings its total to over a billion dollars.
The money for the BFBC contract comes from the U.S. Department of Defense.
Barnard is owned by Timothy and Mary Barnard, both of whom have donated extensively to Montana State University and to mostly Republican political candidates, according to the Federal Election Commission’s database of political donations.
Barnard Hall, the MSU building that houses the physics and computer science departments, was named after a $6 million donation in 2016.
Scott Amey, the general counsel at the Project on Government Oversight, said the political donations associated with the firm call into question the integrity of the contract.
The Project on Government Oversight is a D.C.-based nonpartisan watchdog founded in 1981 to investigate spending in the U.S. government and military.
“There’s always questions when it comes to federal contracting on what we are buying and how we are buying it, and this certainly raises a lot of those red flags,” Amey said. “Contracts are supposed to go to responsible bidders only, and these contracts are supposed to be without favoritism.”
In February and March of this year, Timothy and Mary combined donated $30,000 to the Daines Montana Victory Committee, $20,000 to the Montana Republican State Central Committee and $10,000 to the Big Sky Opportunity PAC, according to the Federal Election Commission database. In addition to those donations, the Barnards have previously donated tens of thousands to Montana Republicans Matt Rosendale, Greg Gianforte, Steve Daines and Russ Fagg, as well as Donald Trump. The Barnards have donated thousands to several Republican candidates from outside Montana as well.
Timothy Barnard also donated $1,000 to Democrat Steve Bullock’s presidential campaign in July 2019.
