City commissioners on Tuesday will have their first crack at the draft Bozeman Climate Plan, which sets out how the city will try to respond to climate change for the next three decades.
The plan, which was drafted over the last year with input from the public and the city’s climate team, sets goals for significantly reducing emissions, even as Bozeman continues to grow in population, said Jon Henderson, the city’s director of strategic services. It also acknowledges that the changing climate will impact the city no matter what, and lays out strategies to respond to the effects of climate change.
Though it's a long-term plan, the city will likely adjust it in the future.
“It’s meant to be a dynamic plan and when changes or progress are made we’ll be able to come in and reflect that,” Henderson said. “Right now this plan is meant to give us a roadmap for the next 30 years.”
The plan also lays out ambitious goals for the city. In the next five years, the plan calls for reducing carbon emissions by 26% from the baseline of 2008. By 2030, the city is aiming for 100% net clean electricity. By 2050, the plan calls for Bozeman to be completely carbon neutral.
The plan is split into six focus areas: efficient buildings, renewable energy supply, vibrant and resilient neighborhoods, transportation options, waste reduction and the natural environment.
While Bozeman’s energy sources will look to change in the coming decades, the city is projecting more population growth — with a nearly 27,000-person growth in population through 2045. Henderson said they accounted for that growth in the plan, and noted that even while the city’s population grew by 37% between 2008 and 2018, carbon emissions only rose by 16%.
“What we’ve done is essentially reverse-engineered from 2050 all the way back to 2020 to figure out what the net carbon impact, or benefit, would result from implementing some of these solutions,” Henderson said.
The city has already determined how they will get 92% of the way to carbon neutrality by 2050, Henderson said, with the remaining 8% to be addressed by anticipated new technologies or techniques.
“What that tells us is that we have the tools that we need right now to address our impact to the climate,” Henderson said. “For 92% we have the tools that we need, we just need the willpower and political landscape to help us accomplish those goals.”
According to the plan, addressing building energy use will be a big part of meeting the short-term goal of a 26% reduction in emissions by 2025. But transportation emissions will have to be addressed, too, as they represent the fastest-growing part of community emissions in Bozeman.
Climate team member Clare Vlases — a senior at Bozeman High School who has been involved with environmental issues since she was a middle schooler — said she is most excited about the renewable energy aspects of the plan. Vlases and a lot of her peers won’t be able to vote in November, but she said this plan is one way to get kids her age involved in things they care about.
Often, Vlases said the word "helpless" comes up when she is talking about climate change with kids her age.
“It’s easy to feel helpless with what’s going to happen with climate change,” Vlases said. “So being part of the climate team and looking at our plan for Bozeman, I feel like the power is in my peers’ and my hands to be able to live in and contribute in a city and a society that is actually working to address the issues of climate change.”
The city tried to be inclusive when drafting the plan, Henderson said, and tried to address how climate change is already adversely affecting mental health.
“The last year (has) been a difficult reminder that these kinds of issues really impact all of our mindsets, that really challenges us all with mental health issues,” Henderson said. “What we’re doing here in blending resiliency in with our climate plan is it’s … kind of addressing a more comprehensive way of not leaving vulnerable people out of the conversation.”
On Tuesday, commissioners will have a chance to offer feedback on the plan, which will also be up for public review during meetings and a survey in October. The city may alter the plan based on feedback, Henderson said, and is tentatively aiming to bring it to the commission for a vote in early December.
