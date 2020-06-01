Civil rights groups in Bozeman are calling for freedom from police, investment in people of color and for businesses to end discrimination.
The Montana Racial Equity Project, Bozeman for United Racial Justice and Montana State University’s Black Student Union are joining a National Day of Action for Black Lives on Friday at Bogert Park at 4 p.m., according to a news release. A nonviolent demonstration will follow the rally.
The groups are advocating for freedom from police, investment in people of color and support for black and native people. They’re also asking for Bozeman businesses to end discrimination, stop turning a blind eye to racism in their spaces and engage in training on anti-racism and anti-oppression.
Benjamin Finegan, with the Montana Racial Equity Project, said in the release that the country and Montana are not free until every black person can jog, sleep and breathe free.
“Montana is not free until black lives matter,” he said.
The group will train those interested in “action roles” and “how to help make the demonstration as powerful as possible” on Thursday at the Bozeman Pond at 5:30 p.m.
The group is requiring attendees to wear masks and bring hand sanitizer to both events.
The rally comes on the heels of outrage and protests nationwide spurred by a video showing Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck while Floyd was handcuffed in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Floyd’s death was ruled a homicide, and Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, according to the Associated Press. Officers Thomas Lane, J. Keung and Tou Thao were charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
On Sunday, protesters filled the streets of downtown Bozeman as they made their way from Bogert Park to the steps of the Gallatin County Courthouse, where organizers spoke to an estimated crowd of 2,000. People held signs that read “Freedom from Police, “Say their Names” and “Support Black Bozeman.”
Finegan said at the rally it was the “biggest action I’ve ever seen in Bozeman in my whole life.”
Bozeman Police Chief Steve Crawford has said the day went without incident. He said police and organizers agreed to station some officers along the march to keep people safe.
Health officer Matt Kelley said organizers had coordinated with the health department on guidance because of coronavirus. He said the health department asked that attendees wear face coverings and do what they can to social distance.
From a health perspective, Kelley said, the health department advises against large gatherings.
“We understand that there’s a lot more going on than public health epidemiology right now,” Kelley said.
