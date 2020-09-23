City commissioners this week questioned city staff about how they would be able to reach goals in a draft climate plan that calls for a significant reduction in carbon emissions over the next 30 years.
The plan calls for a 26% reduction in emissions in the next five years, 100% net clean electricity by 2030 and complete carbon neutrality by 2050. The city’s sustainability program manager Natalie Meyer acknowledged the targets are ambitious.
“With these goals Bozeman is ambitious, but an intentional leader that’s joining many other cities around the world to demonstrate the necessity, urgency and feasibility of becoming a low carbon and eventually a carbon neutral city,” Meyer said.
Tuesday’s meeting marked the beginning of the public review of the plan, which was drafted over the course of a year with input from the city’s climate team. The city is holding public meetings during October, with an anticipated vote by the city commission in December.
The plan lays out six focus areas: healthy, adaptive and efficient buildings, responsible and reliable renewable energy supply, vibrant and resilient neighborhoods, diverse and accessible transportation options, comprehensive and sustainable waste reduction and regenerative green space, and food systems and natural environment.
The plan then delineates solutions within those areas and action items to get to the solutions.
Commissioners raised questions about how the far-reaching plan would be implemented. City manager Jeff Mihelich said they would have to keep the climate plan in mind when looking at all aspects of the city’s work, and would seek accountability from city staff and the city commission.
The city will track how they are doing, Mihelich said, and will need to reassess the plan based on how they are progressing towards their goals. Mayor Cyndy Andrus suggested the city start including a climate impact note in memos for every development or project that comes through the city commission, similar to how fiscal impacts are included in commission documents.
The plan goes beyond action that the city can take on its own, Mihelich said.
“It just can’t be the city as an enterprise, if you will. It has to be the community at large,” Mihelich said. “Our energy providers, it’s our builders, it’s the citizens of Bozeman. Everybody has to chip in.”
City staff said they would need utility provider NorthWestern Energy to continue to increase the share of renewable energy in its portfolio in order to meet their emissions reduction goals.
Mihelich, who has previously worked in local governments in Colorado and Arizona, said in his experience residents often want to know what they can do to make a difference, even if the actual savings from individual actions can be small. Bozeman’s draft plan includes actions residents can take to help support the city’s goals, such as recommendations on how to reduce car use and suggesting residents advocate for more stringent energy and water efficiency regulations on a statewide level.
“There is a place in this document for everybody to see themselves,” Andrus said. “I think that’s what it takes to move something like this forward … for people being able to see ‘I can participate.’”
Pointing to the recent ways climate change has already made itself known — hurricanes, the Bridger Foothills fire and the smoke from wildfires on the West Coast — Andrus said the commission should be prepared for the commission to take “bold steps” on climate change, a sentiment echoed by other commissioners.
“We’re not seeing leadership anywhere else. Where is the leadership going to come from?” Commissioner Terry Cunningham said. “It’s going to come from this community. There is no rescue crew. We are the rescue crew.”
