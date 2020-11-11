Bozeman city commissioners have cautiously pushed forward a proposal to increase public investment in an area of northeast Bozeman around a former Superfund site.
The commissioners voted 4-1 this week to provisionally approve a plan to create the Pole Yard urban renewal district — which would encompass more than 270 acres including the former Idaho Pole Co. property that was partially removed from the EPA’s Superfund list earlier this year.
The pole yard were placed on the Superfund list in 1986 after it was discovered the wood-treating operation contaminated soil and groundwater.
Citing environmental concerns brought up during public comment, and concerns nearby businesses have about how development there could impact their operations, the commissioners amended the plan to include goals for prioritizing protecting public health, the environment and neighboring businesses.
“I recognize the district is larger than the Idaho Pole project, my wishes with this entire project are (to) get answers to questions,” Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said before the amendments were added. “And many of those questions are public health questions. And if we don’t even list them as goals I’m not sure that we are properly identifying or prioritizing them.”
Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy voted against the amended motion, which will be up for a final vote on Nov. 24.
The plan has attracted a lot of pushback from residents and business owners, who are concerned that the urban renewal district and accompanying tax increment financing measure — which would funnel a portion of property taxes away from their normal destinations to be used for investment in the area — is the starting point for development of the former Superfund site.
Some during public comment touched on a common frustration that has followed this proposal as it’s wound through the approval process: Though the urban renewal district would open the area for investment, it does not specifically address or push forward any development proposals on the pole yard site.
So, while most of the concerns with the district center on the impacts of potential development, those questions will largely have to wait until a development proposal is actually being considered.
But at the same time, it’s well known there is a development group moving toward getting a development proposal for the property, and local health officials have expressed concerns with contaminants on the site and how construction might affect their spread.
Commissioner Michael Wallner said he is not rushing his decision, and emphasized the creation of the district doesn’t mean the pole yard will be developed.
“We are taking this process slow; we are referring to science,” Wallner said. “We aren’t just trying to develop a property for the sake of developing the property.”
Commissioners on Tuesday were tasked with voting on whether the proposed plan aligns with the city’s overall goals in its strategic plan and growth policy. The draft plan lists promoting economic development, increasing connectivity in the area, investing in public infrastructure and increasing neighborhood coherency as its goals.
The amendments added protecting public health, the environment and the function of nearby businesses to the plan’s goals.
City manager Jeff Mihelich noted soil contamination is a major concern for people, and said the urban renewal plan and tax increment funds could create an opportunity to fund potential clean-up efforts.
Creating the urban renewal district is just one step in the process, Mihelich said, and any development proposal would have to go through zoning, site plan development restriction measures and more.
“When I said that if there was ever a property that would need (urban renewal) and (tax increment) funding this is it, it is because there are so many blighted conditions in this area,” Mihelich said.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus said the urban renewal plan is intended to create tools to help the area develop in the future. Concerns brought up during public comment, Andrus said, will be able to be addressed in the future.
“My fear is that if .. we don’t do this, then the property just remains as it is and nothing happens, and there continues to be perhaps some issues around environmental concerns that will never be cleared up or cleaned up,” Andrus said.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.