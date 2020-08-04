Bozeman city commissioners Monday night approved for a second time a parking district that lays out how the city can create permit parking for downtown neighborhoods.
Commissioners voted 3-2 to approve it with the intent of alleviating parking congestion.
The ordinance creating the district was first considered by commissioners in February. It was provisionally approved at a March meeting that drew more than a hundred residents, most in opposition. City ordinances are required to go through two commission votes for approval.
The district isn’t expected to result in changes or paid parking anytime soon, but provides a framework for how that can happen.
Ed Meece, city parking manager, said the ordinance allows the city parking commission to actively manage the downtown area and authorizes it to create “benefit zones.” Those zones restrict on-street parking primarily to residents through the use of a permit system. Commuters may also purchase a limited number of on-street parking permits.
The goal is to make more parking spots available.
“If you drive down a city block during a peak period, there ought to be one to two open spaces on that block,” Meece said.
The district’s boundaries include downtown and extend roughly 1,000 feet in all directions from Main Street. The entire space isn’t expected to be regulated permit parking. City data will be used to determine where zones are warranted.
In March, commissioners added an amendment to the ordinance that states if “60% of the total number of properties” within a proposed zone protest it, it can’t happen.
The ordinance has seen significant pushback since it was proposed.
Resident Karen Filipovich said during Monday’s meeting that she’s concerned about the cost of the permit. She said that commuters can choose not to park downtown while residents don’t have a choice, which could in turn jack up prices for residents.
“I’d like to see a little more work on this (district) before it’s established,” Filipovich said.
Residents Jack and Jane Jelinski wrote a letter to commissioners saying they opposed the ordinance because it shifts the “financial and physical costs” of providing parking from developers to residents.
“We believe the parking problems are caused by the city policies that absolve developers from the responsibility to provide adequate parking for their buildings,” they wrote.
Commissioners Michael Wallner and I-Ho Pomeroy voted against the ordinance, citing the cost and Bozeman’s high cost of living. Commissioner Terry Cunningham, Mayor Chris Mehl and Deputy Mayor Cyndy Andrus supported the measure.
In an interview Tuesday, Meece said an issue discussed earlier Monday night highlighted the need for parking districts like the one approved.
Commissioners voted down a measure that would have raised the cost of parking permits for neighborhoods near Montana State University and Bozeman High School by $5. City staff had originally proposed raising the price by $15 to $45, but the city’s parking commission shaved $10 off before sending it to the commission for consideration.
Commissioners voted 2-3 against the increase. Commissioner Wallner said longtime residents should not be paying more for parking, and that the costs need to be distributed more evenly across the city.
“I’m not going to ask residents near MSU or Bozeman High to pay another penny,” Wallner said.
Pomeroy and Cunningham also voted no.
Dozens of residents spoke in opposition of the increase. The University Neighborhood Association sent a letter to commissioners arguing the city didn’t correctly calculate how much the permits should cost by leaving out revenue made through parking fines. It urged the commissioners to instead make permits cheaper.
City staff said the increase is needed to fill a $54,000 deficit created by increasing administrative costs. Meece said city law prohibits the inclusion of fine revenue in calculations.
Meece said Tuesday that at the direction of commissioners, staff will spend the next year working with residents to find a solution to the parking permit issue. He said there won’t be any immediate impacts without the added revenue, but that the district is not sustainable in the long term.
Meece said a parking district for the area might be the right answer. Both residents and commuters would pay.
“A solution might look very similar to what (commissioners) did approve … something like that is a positive alternative,” Meece said.
