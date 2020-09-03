Bozeman city commissioners are encouraging residents to fill out the 2020 Census before the pending deadline.
As the end of the census count approaches on Sept. 30, commissioner Terry Cunningham said there’s urgency to get as many people as possible to fill out their information and ensure a complete count.
Since last week, Cunningham and Deputy Mayor Cyndy Andrus have each gone door to door with flyers. Though they’re not taking counts of people themselves, the door hangers encourage people to visit 2020census.gov and answer the questions on their own so a census bureau employee doesn’t need to visit their address to follow up.
“I can guarantee them that it’s simple, quick and easy,” Cunningham said.
So far, 68.3% of people in Bozeman have filled out their information, ranking ninth among Montana cities, according to the census. That’s above the national response rate of 65.1% and the statewide response rate of 58.3%.
The results of the census could have significant ramifications since the count will affect how much federal funding Bozeman receives.
“We had wanted to reach out and help as much as we could because it’s important we get an accurate count,” Andrus said. “Because we only do this once only 10 years, it’s really important.”
The city identified specific neighborhoods where response rates are particularly low. Cunningham has already delivered 300 door hangers and both he and Andrus plan on dropping off more in those areas. Cunningham likened the activity to campaigning.
The federal government will give Bozeman about $2,000 per resident per year, Cunningham said, which adds up to $20,000 total per person counted.
If Bozeman’s population exceeds 50,000 people, the city will be designated as an urban area and must create a Metropolitan Planning Organization. That coincides with more federal money for transportation and housing resources.
Bozeman’s population was 37,280, according to the 2010 Census. An estimate from the census bureau listed the population in 2019 as 49,831.
Depending on the statewide population, Montana could add a second member to its the U.S. House of Representatives.
The census was previously scheduled to end at the end of October, but the end date was moved up to Sept. 30, potentially altering the accuracy of the count.
Cunningham said he’s disappointed the response rate isn’t higher.
“That’s why we’re committed to helping and trying to make sure everybody in the community gets counted,” Andrus said. “It’s important that we have an accurate count. Whatever we can do to help with that is what we’re trying to do.”
