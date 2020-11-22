City commissioners are poised to take a final vote Tuesday on a controversial plan to increase public investment in an area of Bozeman that includes a partial Superfund site.
The Pole Yard Urban Renewal District would create a tax increment financing area for more than 270 acres of northeast Bozeman, including the largely vacant Idaho Pole Company property that was partially delisted from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund list earlier this year. The property was placed on the list in the 1980s after it was discovered the wood-treating operation had contaminated soil and groundwater in the area. Several acres of treated soils remain on the list.
City commissioners pushed the plan forward in a 4-1 initial vote earlier this month after amending the proposed ordinance to include protecting public health, retaining existing businesses and respecting “critical environments” among the plan’s goals.
Previously, the plans stated goals were promoting economic development, improving connectivity, mobility and “neighborhood coherency” and investing in efficient public infrastructure in the area.
“I recognize the district is larger than the Idaho Pole project. My wishes with this entire project are (to) get answers to questions,” Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said during the meeting before the amendments were added. “And many of those questions are public health questions. And if we don’t even list them as goals I’m not sure that we are properly identifying or prioritizing them.”
Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy voted against the plan.
Typically, ordinances coming up for a second and final vote are on the commission’s consent agenda, meaning they are usually not specifically discussed by the commission. The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, however, shows the Pole Yards urban renewal plan on the commission’s list of action items.
Brit Fontenot, the city’s economic development director, said the move gives the commission the chance to have a discussion on the urban renewal plan.
While only part of the proposed district, the Idaho Pole property is the subject of concern for nearby residents and local health officials.
The city is aware of a potential buyer for the property. According to city commission documents from early August, a company named Scout DAC, LLC paid $21,500 for the city to develop an urban renewal plan, which was done through a consulting company. The city document listed Scout DAC as the property’s prospective buyer.
According to a business entity database, the LLC was formed in Delaware in March 2019. No other information was available about the company.
Fontenot said it is not uncommon for private entities to help studies. Several private businesses contributed to a broadband study in Bozeman, Fontenot noted as an example.
“It doesn’t have strings if you will. There’s nothing that comes back to anyone that funds any of these projects,” Fontenot said.
While creating an urban renewal district does not move any potential development proposals for the Idaho Pole yard forward, it is seen as a crucial step in redeveloping the property, which lacks infrastructure like city water and sewer. Idaho Pole Company’s real estate broker Nolan Campbell said past prospective buyers have abandoned bids to buy the property largely due to the lack of infrastructure, rather than the environmental issues.
A tax increment financing district does not create a new tax, but would direct a portion of future taxes away from their normal destinations to be used for investments in the pole yard area. How exactly the money accrued from the tax district will be used would be determined after an urban renewal plan is approved by the city commission.
If the ordinance is approved Tuesday, it would go into effect 30 days later on Dec. 24. Under state law, this means the tax increment financing provision would have 2020 as a base year. Any incremental increase in taxable value from the taxable value in 2020 would go towards the urban renewal efforts.
As the proposal has wound its way through the approval process, nearby businesses have raised concerns that developing the pole yard would negatively impact their operations and the functionality of the rail spur, and residents have cited concerns with the safety of the property’s soil and what construction may mean for public and environmental health.
Commissioner Michael Wallner said during a previous meeting that he is not rushing his decision and emphasized the creation of the district doesn’t mean the pole yard will be developed.
“We are taking this process slow; we are referring to science,” Wallner said. “We aren’t just trying to develop a property for the sake of developing the property.”
