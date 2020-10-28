Bozeman city commissioners unanimously voted in support of a program that would dedicate a portion of construction costs in some future city projects to public art.
The program would set aside 1% of the construction costs for some city capital projects for installations of city-owned public art. City manager Jeff Mihelich said the program would apply to projects involving new city buildings or expansions and renovations of existing buildings that have construction costs over $500,000.
Much of the existing public art in Bozeman — like the sculptures outside the library — have been done using private funds, Mihelich said.
“This new art program is a way for us to actually invest in city-owned properties using city funds,” Mihelich said.
The commissioners took a provisional vote Tuesday, and a final vote is scheduled for Nov. 10. If approved, Mihelich said the next project the program would apply to likely would be the expansion of Bozeman Public Library. The city would send out a request for proposals early on in the project, Mihelich said, and choose a proposal that is appropriate for the space and made with durable materials.
The ordinance doesn’t lay out what kind of art the city is looking for. Mihelich said while it could apply to murals or wall hangings, the most common project would likely be sculptures.
The program could help make public buildings more inviting, Mayor Cyndy Andrus said.
“When you have buildings and spaces that are inviting, it provides opportunity for community engagement,” Andrus said. “It supports tourism and it can also support economic development strategies.”
Several commissioners said they wanted to look into expanding the ordinance to include road and utility projects, which are exempted in the proposed ordinance. Mihelich recommended they keep those projects out of this specific program, but said there could be room for a separate initiative to include public art in those projects when appropriate.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said he would like to see the program support a diversity of artwork and voices, a sentiment echoed during public comment. Christopher Coburn, who received widespread support in a bid for the empty commission seat earlier this month, said during public comment he thinks the program could help elevate diversity and inclusion.
“I appreciate public art because it tells a story,” Coburn said. “I think this is an awesome opportunity to set some standards on what kind of artists we’re going to select, whose stories we are going to tell, whose histories we are going to elevate and how those can be used to align the community around a shared set of goals to be a more inclusive place.”
