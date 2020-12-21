Rather than going to door to door and to senior centers, Pilgrim United Church of Christ Bozeman is hosting a Christmas carol parade on Tuesday.
Jill Joyce, owner of Movie Lovers and church member, said a group of families involved in the church has caroled at senior centers and the warming center ever year for the last eight years. This year, they decided that was not the safe thing to do.
“We’re just inviting members of the community to drive by, roll down a window, pour a thermos of hot chocolate and listen to a few songs,” Joyce said.
The parade will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday in front of the covered entrance at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ Bozeman, 2118 S. Third Ave. Joyce is calling the event a “Caroling Reverse Parade” because instead of carolers going to people’s houses, they’re asking for people to come to the them.
Joyce said the idea for this year’s caroling event came from wanting to gather but in the safest way possible.
“Most of the families take the social distancing and canceling of gatherings very seriously. So we wanted to honor that,” she said.
The families will carol outside the building at a safe distance from each other. Joyce said it’s a way to feel a little bit of the spirit of the season.
She’s not sure what it will look like and how many people will actually show up.
“If people come, wonderful,” Joyce said. “And if nobody comes, we’re still going to have a great time.”
No one involved is a trained singer. She said the event is just a handful of families “who love each other and love sharing the joy and the spirit of the season.”
“If someone shouts out jingle bells, we’ll take a stab at jingle bells,” Joyce said. “It’s not an organized concert by any means.”
Joyce pointed to a massive Christmas convoy that happened in Belgrade earlier this month. Ben Goertzen recorded and produced a video of the parade that was shot from a helicopter. The video shows dozens of semitrailers decorated in Christmas lights traveling through the city.
Joyce called Belgrade and the Christmas convoy her new “Christmas hero.” She said the magical thing is that kids who saw the convoy and who have been affected by the pandemic will have that memory of this Christmas season.
“On a very small scale, that is what we are trying to accomplish as well,” Joyce said.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.