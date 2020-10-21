Nick Ehli, the Chronicle’s long-time editor, has resigned.
Ehli, along with Chronicle publisher Mark Dobie, announced his departure to the Chronicle newsroom Wednesday afternoon. A national search for a replacement has begun, and Ehli will remain at the paper during the transition.
Ehli also teaches in the Honors College at Montana State University and said the experience inspired him to consider a career outside of journalism. He has worked for Montana newspapers for more than 30 years and is currently the longest-serving editor of a daily newspaper in Montana.
“I’ve concluded there is another career for me outside of the Chronicle newsroom,” Ehli said. “I don’t know what that will entail, but I’m excited to find out.”
“We want to thank Nick for his 21 years of service to the Daily Chronicle and wish him well in his next career,” Dobie said. “We have an award-winning newsroom ready to maintain the Chronicle’s high level of journalism during the transition and moving forward.”
A graduate of the University of Montana School of Journalism, Ehli, 55, worked as a reporter at the Billings Gazette for a decade before joining the Chronicle in 2000. He was appointed editor in 2007, and during his tenure, the newspaper has been routinely recognized as among the best small daily newspapers in the northwest.
The Chronicle won two national Sigma Delta Chi awards – one for its coverage of the return of wolves to Yellowstone Park and the second for its coverage of an explosion in downtown Bozeman – and the paper was twice selected as the best daily newspaper in Montana.
Personally, Ehli has won numerous reporting awards at the Chronicle, including three C.B. Blethen Memorial Awards recognizing journalism excellence in the northwest, and, just last week, he won the feature-writing category from the Montana Newspaper Association for his report, “One more person.”
Ehli has also served as chair of the public affairs committee for the MNA, a position he relinquished Wednesday, and on the board of directors for the Montana Freedom of Information Hotline.
