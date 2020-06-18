On June 19, 1865, word reached the slaves living in Texas: They were finally, in the eyes of the law, free.
Juneteenth commemorates that day, more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, that slavery of non-imprisoned Americans ended. It’s not recognized as a federal holiday, but 46 states recognize it as a state holiday. Montana is one of the four that does not.
The Extreme History Project, a local nonprofit, specializes in telling the stories from history that are sometimes swept under the rug by dominant culture, like Juneteenth.
“Bozeman’s African American history isn’t well known,” said Extreme History Project director Crystal Alegria. “We thought this would be a great opportunity to educate the public about our history here in Bozeman and the larger history of Juneteenth.”
The Extreme History Project’s free Juneteenth walking tour, “Family Matters,” had very limited space because of COVID-19 and was booked full in a matter of hours. Alegria said there will be more to come, with dates to be announced on the Extreme History Project’s website, extremehistoryproject.org.
Using documents like wedding certificates, probate records and city plat records, Alegria pieces together stories of Bozeman’s past residents’ lives. She said that those documents show Bozeman had a small but close-knit African American community in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Some, but not all, had been slaves.
“You could tell that they were close because we look at historic primary documents for our research, and we’ll see on a wedding certificate, a marriage certificate, that there’s a couple getting married and the people standing up for them are part of that community, they’re other families,” she said.
The Extreme History Project isn’t the only Bozeman organization finding a way to celebrate Juneteenth despite COVID-19.
Bozeman United for Racial Justice is encouraging people to hold a Juneteenth cookout with friends, family or housemates — a way to celebrate the holiday while also staying safe and healthy.
The group is also encouraging people to watch “13th,” a documentary directed by Ava DuVernay about the connection between slavery and mass incarceration.
“We want people around Bozeman to have friends over if they can, or invite their roommates to have dinner with them and watch a movie,” said Lyla Brown, one of the organizers of the Juneteenth celebration. “It’s a way to gather with your friends and family and also maintain social distancing and coronavirus considerations.”
BURJ also created a guide, available on the organization’s Facebook page, to learn more about Juneteenth.
“We’re celebrating the end of slavery,” Brown said. “This is the day that people had the legal right to leave slavery and start their own lives.”
