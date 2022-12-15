Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A blue bicycle with green lettering caught Piper Knight’s eye among a row of multicolored children’s bikes at the Bozeman Bike Kitchen on Thursday.

Given the option of an all-pink bike, Piper said blue was the way to go.

The 11-year-old said red and blue where her first and second favorite colors, respectively, and it was near kismet that her new helmet was red.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.