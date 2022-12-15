Bike Kitchen volunteer Rachel Rockafellow helps Adam Hofer, 10, fit a bike during he Christmas Kids Bike Giveaway at the Bike Kitchen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This is the 9th year the community bike shop has given away free bikes to local children.
Piper Knight, 11, test rides a blue mountain bike during he Christmas Kids Bike Giveaway at the Bike Kitchen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This is the 9th year the community bike shop has given away free bikes to local children.
Art Schwaller, manager of the Bike Kitchen, fits a free bicycle helmet for Piper Knight, 11, during he Christmas Kids Bike Giveaway at the Bike Kitchen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This is the 9th year the community bike shop has given away free bikes to local children.
Tags from bikes already given away during he Christmas Kids Bike Giveaway hang from a wire at the Bike Kitchen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This is the 9th year the community bike shop has given away free bikes to local children.
Families look for their dream bikes during he Christmas Kids Bike Giveaway at the Bike Kitchen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This is the 9th year the community bike shop has given away free bikes to local children.
Bike Kitchen volunteer Rachel Rockafellow helps Adam Hofer, 10, fit a bike during he Christmas Kids Bike Giveaway at the Bike Kitchen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This is the 9th year the community bike shop has given away free bikes to local children.
Piper Knight, 11, test rides a blue mountain bike during he Christmas Kids Bike Giveaway at the Bike Kitchen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This is the 9th year the community bike shop has given away free bikes to local children.
Art Schwaller, manager of the Bike Kitchen, fits a free bicycle helmet for Piper Knight, 11, during he Christmas Kids Bike Giveaway at the Bike Kitchen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This is the 9th year the community bike shop has given away free bikes to local children.
Tags from bikes already given away during he Christmas Kids Bike Giveaway hang from a wire at the Bike Kitchen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This is the 9th year the community bike shop has given away free bikes to local children.
Families look for their dream bikes during he Christmas Kids Bike Giveaway at the Bike Kitchen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This is the 9th year the community bike shop has given away free bikes to local children.
A blue bicycle with green lettering caught Piper Knight’s eye among a row of multicolored children’s bikes at the Bozeman Bike Kitchen on Thursday.
Given the option of an all-pink bike, Piper said blue was the way to go.
The 11-year-old said red and blue where her first and second favorite colors, respectively, and it was near kismet that her new helmet was red.
Children’s bikes neatly organized at the Bike Kitchen ranged from purple bikes with training wheels to beach cruisers and BMX bikes for older children. They were set up as part of the 9th annual Christmas Kids Bike Giveaway at the nonprofit.
Shop manager Art Schwaller hosts the giveaway every December. This year, it wraps up on Dec. 22, so anyone can snag a children’s bicycle and its accoutrements, namely helmets, for free during the store’s business hours or from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
Schwaller got the idea after seeing a bike shop in Idaho host a similar program and he has no plans for stopping. Next year will be the program’s 10th anniversary.
“It gives us all something to look forward to,” Schwaller said.
The program began at the beginning of December. Piper got the 58th bicycle.
Last year, Schwaller said, they gave out 109 bikes. He’s hoping to break the record this year.
With a solid blanket of snow in Bozeman, Schwaller hopes that doesn’t deter people from coming out to get a bike for their children.
Last year with little snow on the ground in mid-December kids could wheel around in the parking lot. On Wednesday, a few children test drove their prospective bikes on a “runway” clearing in the shop.
Schwaller said it depends on the child, some like to be choosey while others are simply drawn to a specific color of a bicycle. Either way, it’s fun for the volunteers to help pick out the bikes, he said.
Piper, who test drove her new bike in the shop, said the snow wouldn’t deter her. The parking lot at her home was unplowed, but she joked she’d glue a shovel to her bicycle and plow it herself.
Her mom, Mandi Young, laughed at the idea. Perhaps some patience, and Bozeman thawing out, was in order.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.