Bozeman bike shop hosts 8th annual children's bike giveaway By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Dec 24, 2021 Art Schwaller makes a final check of a refurbished youth bicycle before it is given away to a family at the Bike Kitchen on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. The Bike Kitchen offered free youth bicycles and helmets throughout the month of December. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shelly Paye, and her 11-year-old daughter, Alayna, picked out a blue bicycle from a row of multicolored bikes at the Bozeman Bike Kitchen for Alayna’s younger brother, Connor.Options ranged from small bikes with training wheels to a red road bike for an older child, but blue is Connor’s favorite color.Paye and Alayna were picking out the bicycle, a Christmas gift for the eight-year-old boy, during the 8th annual Christmas Kids Bike Giveaway at the nonprofit Bozeman Bike Kitchen. Shop manager Art Schwaller hosts the giveaway every December. It wrapped up Thursday evening.He got the idea after seeing a bike shop in Boise host a similar program and decided to start it up here. Eight years in, Schwaller has no plans of stopping.“It’s just fun,” Schwaller said.This year, the Bozeman Noon Rotary Club also donated bicycle helmets to the Bike Kitchen so each child could protect their noggin while wheeling.Through most of the year, Schwaller fixes up children’s bikes that are donated to the Bike Kitchen. Some are sold, but during December he gives them away for free.Usually, he gives anywhere from 75 to 100 bikes away. With a few hours to go, Schwaller had given away his 99th bike — to Alayna — and was hoping to break 100.Just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, there were just over a dozen bikes left to go. Last year, Schwaller gave out about 50 bikes. He said the pandemic, and hosting the giveaway outdoors, hampered the giveaway’s hours and fewer parents showed up.This year new children’s bikes were difficult to find due to a supply chain issue that’s thwarted stores from stocking anything from children’s bicycles to certain bike parts.Early into the giveaway there was a rush to get the bikes, he said.“When we first got the word out earlier in the month, we got flooded a lot faster than we expected,” Schwaller said.To get the word out, Schwaller said he got in touch with parent liaisons at Thrive, a family- and child-focused nonprofit.“We’re open to doing this for everybody, but they sent a lot of families in need and we’re really happy to see that,” Schwaller said.After loading up the bike for Connor, Alayna decided to have another look at the bikes inside. She already has a bike, said Paye, but the gears and brakes are busted. Zipping around the small parking lot in a new-to-her black bike, Alayna excitedly exclaimed "the brakes work!"The bike was a winner."We'll bring her old bike in. And they can fix it up for somebody else who needs one as well," Paye said. 