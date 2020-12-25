By cleaning up a giant dump, rebuilding a creek channel and importing dead trees, a Bozeman-based company turned an old ranch near Three Forks into a wildlife preserve and regenerative agricultural operation.
To Beartooth Group founder Robert Keith, a property’s value can be optimized when lands are managed to support both wildlife and agriculture. “It doesn’t have to be an either/or,” he said.
Keith’s Bozeman-based investment firm does just that — restoring, enhancing and stewarding ranchland.
When Beartooth Group purchased the 800-acre Willow Creek Ranch near Three Forks in 2018, the property had no habitat, according to Keith. Originally homesteaded in the late 1800s, the ranch turned from a rich wetland into wall-to-wall farmland.
“Things were just different. It was a struggle against nature,” Keith said. “Anything that stood in the way of cattle grazing was removed.”
The willows and cottonwoods that once held up the banks of Willow Creek had been chopped down, and the springs had been filled in with soil. Derelict structures and dump the size of “several olympic swimming pools” took up a big portion of the property. A former ranch owner’s septic pipe was dumping directly into the creek, Keith said.
Before Beartooth Group acquired the property, Keith said stock animals had been packed together so tightly that the ranch was considered a “confined animal feeding operation” — a term often used to describe industrial livestock operations.
“Every acre they could plant, they planted,” he said.
With help from Pheasants Forever, Montana Trout Unlimited and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and “lots of work and money,” Beartooth Group set out to restore the property. The land had rich soil, good water rights and “tremendous wildlife” nearby, Keith said.
Beartooth Group started the restoration process by removing the derelict structures and cleaning up the enormous dump, a process that took around two months.
“A fire truck was in there, plus other vehicles,” Keith said.
Pheasants Forever to put together a native grass seed mix for Beartooth Group, which workers planted around the fields. Pheasants, hungarian partridge, turkeys, whitetailed deer, mule deer and antelope started to return, finding shelter in tall grasses, Keith said.
Finally, Beartooth Group, Montana Trout Unlimited and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks took steps to repair the creek. For years, the lack of trees along the stream and cattle caused the banks to erode, warming water temperatures and making the creek shallow.
To support deeper and cooler waters, workers constructed a whole new channel. They narrowed the creek and even imported $30,000-worth of dead trees to mimic habitat conditions for trout. They planted willows along the creek.
The springs on the property had been filled with soil, so workers removed the dirt, uncorking a man made pond and wetland complex. After that, a moose visited the spring to take a dip, Keith said.
In total, restoration efforts cost Beartooth Group approximately $1 million. The finished Willow Creek Preserve was sold to a conservation buyer in November, but the project isn’t entirely complete. The process of converting farm fields into wildlife habitat could take about another year, according to Keith.
About a quarter of the property is now a wildlife preserve, and a portion has been leased to Philosopher’s Beef, Beartooth Group’s hormone and antibiotic free, carbon-negative beef operation.
Keith said that though Philosopher’s Beef is a passion, it shows that managing cattle in a locally-sourced, environmentally responsible manner is possible.
“We need a few examples of how these things could work out there, and then we need a large local willpower to make it,” Keith said. “Sometimes it does cost more. That’s for sure. But we’re also probably not taking fully into account the costs of the current industrial food system.”
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.