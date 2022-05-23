An eating disorder treatment program based out of Bozeman is expanding and opening a treatment center in Missoula this summer.
Eating Disorder Center of Montana, a for-profit treatment program founded in Bozeman in 2013, offers the state’s highest level of care for eating disorders.
In Bozeman, EDCMT offers the state’s only partial hospitalization program, as well as intensive outpatient treatment and day treatment programs.
But services, especially in other parts of the state, are lacking, said Jeni Gochin, the founder of the center and clinical director in Bozeman.
The Missoula treatment center is scheduled to open in mid-July. A location hasn’t been set, said Hannah McKinney, the clinical director in Missoula.
Outpatient services will be offered in Missoula, McKinney said, as well as an extensive outpatient program. Eating Disorder Center of Montana is also expanding its offerings in virtual, telehealth care.
It’s part of an effort to expand access to eating disorder care.
Eating disorders, one of the most fatal mental illnesses, require a high level of care and specialized team.
“The further you get from a metropolitan center, the less you’re going to have (specialized teams),” Gochin said.
There was a need for more eating disorders and mental health resources in Montana prior to the pandemic, but COVID-19 exacerbated the shortage amid a growing mental health crisis, Gochin said.
The National Eating Disorder Association reports that a person dies as a result of an eating disorder every 52 minutes in the U.S.
And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported emergency room visits related to eating disorders for adolescents, particularly teen girls, doubled in January 2022 compared to 2019.
“More people are speaking about it. More people are needing (resources). Eating disorders seem to be pervasive, no matter where you are,” she said. “It’s a very underserved population.”
There’s also a stigma around eating disorders, which can prevent people from seeking care, McKinney said.
“People think it’s just about the food, or about this and that,” McKinney said. “It really does require a whole team approach, a dietician, therapist and medical staff.”
There are also misunderstandings about eating disorders symptoms or warning signs, like a misconception that someone with an eating disorder must be underweight.
Anyone, of any shape or size, can suffer from an eating disorder, Gochin said.
“If you’re struggling, it’s a good time to pick up the phone,” she said.