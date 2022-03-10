Two facilities providing family childcare and medical services in Bozeman, respectively, opened Thursday.
Nonprofits Family Promise of Gallatin Valley and Community Health Partners celebrated the opening of their new facilities on Tschache Lane in Bozeman. Both groups broke ground on the campus, which shares space with a 230-unit affordable housing project, in Jan. 2021.
Elected officials from Bozeman and the county, along with Family Promise’s executive director Christel Chvilicek and Community Health Partners CEO Lander Cooney, spoke about the meaning of the facilities opening.
“This project is Bozeman at its best,” said Bozeman Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham.
Cooney described the services that Community Health Partners provides, which include medical, dental, behavioral health, a pharmacy and educational programs.
She said that the nonprofit annually serves nearly 11,000 people across all of the nonprofit’s locations in Bozeman, Belgrade, West Yellowstone and Livingston.
The nonprofit is committed to serving people with dignity, respect and compassion, she said.
“This new clinic helps us do that even better,” Cooney said.
Buck Taylor, the director of community development and administration for the nonprofit, said the new facility will be Community Health Partners’ operational hub in Bozeman. The new facility on Tschache Lane will replace the nonprofit’s East Mendenhall location.
The facility is like a one stop shop, providing medical, dental and behavioral health services and a pharmacy.
“If you show up for a dental visit and your blood pressure is sky high… they can now walk you downstairs to the medical side,” Taylor said.
The building has 10 medical examination rooms, eight dental operatories, four behavioral health rooms and three clinical pharmacists. Taylor said that the dentistry services the nonprofit provides operate on a sliding fee scale, which is based on family size and income.
Family Promise’s executive director Chvilicek said a new facility has been badly needed — in the last two years Family Promises has seen a 685% increase in families coming to the nonprofit for help.
The nonprofit works with families that are on the verge of or currently experiencing homelessness. She said that work can take the form of preventing them from losing their homes in the first place, or providing a roof over their head.
The second floor of the facility is home to the nonprofit’s family resource center. Chvilicek said that part of the building is set up like a home with laundry facilities, showers and a playroom for kids.
The first floor provides a service the nonprofit has never offered before: childcare.
The families that the nonprofit serves can easily find jobs, but finding childcare is difficult. In some cases it’s more expensive to send a child to a childcare program than to school at Montana State University, she said.
“What I love about this is it truly is a community childcare center,” Chvilicek said.
She said that the program is opening in a staggered process, and is open to everyone. When at full-capacity, the program will have 96 spots for kids. The nonprofit also offers a scholarship program for kids that, depending on a family’s situation, could cost $10 a month for childcare.
Community Health Partners smashed through its $5 million fundraising goal, but Family Promise has more to go. Chvilicek said that the nonprofit still needs around $800,000 to reach its $6 million goal.