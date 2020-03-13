Theaters, bars and music venues in the Gallatin Valley are bracing for the potential impact of coronavirus in a variety of ways, whether it be increased sanitization, a total closure and everything in between.
Logjam Presents CEO Nick Checota said the Rialto has upped the number of janitorial staff after every event to sanitize and clean thoroughly.
One Bozeman show, G. Love & Special Sauce scheduled for March 26, had been canceled as of Friday. Several others have been postponed because artists are canceling tours in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. The company is offering refunds for canceled shows and for people who are at a higher risk of spreading or contracting the virus.
Many of the shows that have postponed have already rescheduled a later date, he said.
“We’re taking a lot of extra precautions on the cleaning, and then our serving staff and kitchen staff are taking a lot of extra cautions per the health department,” he said. “We’re being prudent and careful.”
Verge Theater, which recently celebrated its 25th season, postponed all shows and classes and closed its office until further notice to attempt to curb the virus.
“I would love to see everything that we had planned go on, just late,” said executive director Hilary Parker. “We are looking at implementing some online offerings in the meantime.”
Parker also said the theater’s board decided earlier this week to change its sick time policy.
“If you need it, you take it,” Parker said.
Beginning on March 16, the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston will close. Operations and development director Erika Adams said the center will be closed until the end of the month, though that may change.
“(Shows) will continue as scheduled for this weekend with special protocols in place,” she said.
Those special protocols include disinfecting all public surfaces several times daily and having ushers open the doors for theatergoers. Additional precautions for this weekend’s show include not reusing playbills.
The temporary closure means the center will cancel its closing weekend of the musical ‘Big Fish.’ If ticket holders aren’t able to reschedule for this weekend’s showing, Adams said the theater will offer full refunds.
“We are so invested in our community, that’s what we are all about, that any little small part that we can play to help flatten the curve of the infection ... that is what our priority is,” she said.
The Bozeman Public Library has suspended the Bookmobile, library director Susan Gregory said.
“Not only is it very close quarters on the Bookmobile, but they do make a number of stops to assisted living centers and day cares and places that are pretty high-risk,” Gregory said.
Library staff will clean all public surfaces more often and wear gloves while working with books and with the public. Some events at the library, including SymBozium, scheduled for April 9, have been suspended or canceled.
The Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture as of Friday had not decided to cancel any events but will if they determine they need to.
“We will follow whatever the state, county and city issue at a minimum, and we may impose stricter restrictions as an organization,” said executive director Susan Denson-Guy.
The Ellen Theatre in downtown Bozeman closed on March 9 for a 10-day deep clean of every surface, carpet, public area, backstage area and bathroom. Executive director John Ludin said the theater is planning to reopen March 19 for Montana Shakespeare in the Parks’ production of “Cyrano de Bergerac.”
Ludin said the theater checks in daily with the governor’s task force, which has not yet asked for events to be postponed. The Ellen did move some movie screenings scheduled for next week, but that was to accommodate the play, not out of concern for the virus.
“We’re going to cap the performances at 225 people, which means there will be no less than 200 unoccupied seats,” he said. “That will allow people to, if they so chose, move to a vacated area.”
ChickenJam West, a production company that books shows at several bars around Bozeman, will refund tickets to shows that are canceled or if the ticket holder is feeling sick or is part of a compromised population.
“All my shows are subject to change just because a lot of tours are canceling,” said ChickenJam West founder Eric Kofer. Many of Kofer’s shows are held at the Filling Station and the Haufbrau House, both of which are being “extra vigilant” about wiping down hard surfaces and following health department guidelines, Kofer said.