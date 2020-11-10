Former political candidates gathered around wooden tables and orange and blue metal chairs in the Fork & Spoon on Tuesday to donate some of their unspent campaign contributions to the pay-what-you-can restaurant, which has struggled financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The $10,000 in contributions came from 14 candidates who ran for office this fall — Laurie Bishop, Emily Brosten, Zach Brown, Alice Buckley, Jane Gillette, Bruce Grubbs, Jim Hamilton, Denise Hayman, Jedediah Hinkle, Kelly Kortum, Chris Pope, Brian Popiel, Walt Sales and Ed Stafman. The Gallatin County Democratic Central Committee also pitched in.
Additional funds could be coming as more former candidates get involved, said Brown, who organized the donation.
“After all the political battles and drama and money spent and what-have-you over the last several months and years, we can come together around a basic community need which is food insecurity,” said Brown, a Democrat who was elected last week to the Gallatin County Commission.
Brown, who works at the Fork & Spoon, also recently partnered with Ed Stafman, representative-elect for House District 62, to raise $14,000 from the Gallatin Valley Interfaith Association to cover the restaurant’s utility bills for a year.
“Apart from being able to do the work of helping this worthy organization, I was especially proud to be making a statement that people from different faith traditions who don’t agree on a lot of things could come together around things we do in fact agree on and build on that and promote the community around those commonalities,” said Stafman, a Democrat.
He added that he hoped Democrats and Republicans could act similarly during the upcoming legislative session by putting collaboration ahead of partisanship.
Fork & Spoon, which is run by the Human Resource Development Council, serves take-out meals to about 90 people, Sundays through Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m.
Customers pay what they can, which helps keep the restaurant open. However, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Fork & Spoon has had more customers at the same time as people have paid less for their meals.
The restaurant’s for-profit catering service has also slowed because most events have been canceled or moved online.
The restaurant has had to reduce the number of volunteers working each evening and, instead, has had to rely mostly on a small crew of HRDC staff, said Leah Smutko, head chef and a Fork & Spoon manager.
Jane Gillette, a Republican elected to represent House District 64, said the way the Fork & Spoon operates is innovative.
“I think that’s what really resonates with a lot of people like myself where the business model, the social entrepreneurism is just second to none,” she said.
The best way to help Fork & Spoon is to donate money. The restaurant also might soon offer new volunteer opportunities such as serving hot chocolate to those waiting in line for meals this winter, Smutko said.
There are few limits on how candidates in Montana can use unspent campaign contributions. They can give the money to any individual or organization except another campaign. The contributions also cannot be used for personal benefit and must be reported to the commissioner of political practices.
Candidates for local offices often give their excess campaign funds to nonprofit groups.
“But I think what’s unique about this gathering is all of us choosing to invest in the same charity as a signal of solidarity and cooperation,” Brown said. “… Hopefully, this can be a gift not only to Fork & Spoon and the people that we serve but also to the community who is a little worn out after a really long campaign cycle.”
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.