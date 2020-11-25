City commissioners have approved a plan to increase public investment in an area of northeast Bozeman including a partially delisted Superfund site.
The plan to form an urban renewal district in more than 270 acres in the northeast part of the city centered around the former Idaho Pole Company property drew pushback from those concerned about the impacts of increased density in an already-stressed part of the city and whether it's safe to develop the property.
City commissioners approved the plan in a 4-1 vote on Tuesday after amendments were added to the plan earlier this month addressing concerns about the safety of potential development and other impacts. Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy voted against the plan at both meetings.
The property was placed on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency superfund list in the 1980s after it was discovered that the wood-treating operation was contaminating the soil and groundwater. Most of the Idaho Pole property was removed from the list earlier this year, though a few acres of treated soil remain.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus said Tuesday that the urban renewal plan does not mean the property will be developed. The plan does create a tax increment financing tool, which means a portion of future tax revenues from the district will be directed towards investment efforts.
“I think it’s important to remember that what we are doing tonight is creating a financing tool for an entire district,” Andrus said. “And while the Idaho Pole site lies within this district, the idea here is to create a financing tool that works in its entirety.”
City manager Jeff Mihelich said the urban renewal funds could be used for any additional cleanup of the Idaho Pole site, or improvements to sidewalks, roads and other infrastructure in the urban renewal district, particularly the railroad spur. The Idaho Pole property lacks city infrastructure like water and gas utilities.
Though forming an urban renewal district does push forward any redevelopment plans for the Idaho Pole site, the city has worked with prospective buyers for the property, Scout DAC, in forming the urban renewal district.
The LLC paid the city $21,500 in August to go towards developing the urban renewal plan study, though city staff said payment from companies to help fund economic development studies are not out of the norm and do not grant companies any special consideration.
When the city commission first reviewed the urban renewal plan at a meeting earlier this month, commissioners added amendments including protection of public and environmental health and retention of existing businesses in the area among the plan’s goals.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said Tuesday the amendments were key in garnering his vote for the plan.
“By identifying ‘protect public health’ as a key goal, we are finally calling out the elephant in the room. We are finally identifying that there’s a gorilla in the cage that we’re about to enter, or potentially could enter,” Cunningham said.
Still, several residents raised concerns during public comment that the city is rushing the urban renewal plans.
Ashley Ogle, with Kenyon Noble Lumber and Hardware, asked commissioners to slow the process until more could be learned about the site.
“You have time, take it, and let everybody understand the true impact of that site being developed, whether it’s traffic, pollution, whatever. But let’s take that time and let’s also listen to the residents and businesses of Bozeman,” Ogle said.
Mihelich acknowledged the city was trying to get the ordinance passed Tuesday in order to establish 2020 as the base year for the tax increment financing provision — meaning that the incremental increase in taxable value that will go toward investment efforts would be measured from 2020 values.
But Mihelich said the city has followed the process correctly.
“We think this actually has been a very methodical, robust and thoughtful process, and we are not rushing,” Mihelich said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.