The Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport announced Monday a seasonal daily direct flight between Bozeman and Charlotte, North Carolina, the first nonstop flight connecting Montana and North Carolina.
“Charlotte is an American Airlines hub, so we have long believed that Charlotte would be a good connecting point for the American Airlines system,” said airport director Brian Sprenger.
The daily flights to the Charlotte Douglas International Airport will be operated by American Airlines. The flights are scheduled to be on Boeing 737-800 airplanes, which have a maximum capacity of 198 seats, and will operate from December 17, 2020, through April 5, 2021.
Sprenger said the direct flight to Charlotte will be the airport’s 21st direct flight destination, counting seasonal flights. A decade ago, the number of direct destinations was about half that.
The airport’s passenger numbers dropped dramatically earlier this year as COVID-19 made its initial spread, but Sprenger said the airport is recovering well, especially in its leisure markets.
“Leisure markets are recovering quicker than business markets,” he said, “And remote markets are recovering quicker than urban markets. And we’re both.”
That kind of recovery is similar to the recovery in 2001 after the 9/11 terrorist attack, he said. Then, Sprenger said, business and short-haul markets took “a lot longer” to recover than leisure flights to and from more rural areas.
American Airlines is relatively new to Montana markets, beginning its first seasonal service in Bozeman in 2016. The airline now has several year-round and seasonal direct flights, Sprenger said. And when seasonal flights are successful, they can sometimes be extended into other seasons.
“For an airline that’s really new to our market, one of the newest airlines to the market, they’ve really found a niche and have grown substantially,” Sprenger said. “Competition is good. It gives people more choices on flights, options, frequent flier programs, prices. It allows people to, hopefully, have more choices that fit their needs.”
