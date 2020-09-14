Air quality in Bozeman is “unhealthy,” the Montana Department of Environmental Quality said Monday morning. Smoke in the area triggered the air quality warning.
The smoke came from wildfires in nearby states including Washington, Oregon and California.
A red flag warning is also in place in Gallatin County through 9 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The combination of low humidity and gusty winds creates favorable conditions to create new fires. Temperatures are forecast for the 80s and low 90s.
The DEQ’s “unhealthy” air quality designation coincides with visibility of 3 miles in the Bozeman area, NWS meteorologist Paul Nutter said. He expects similar smoky conditions Tuesday with a possibility for some improvement later in the week. But he said the next chance for a significant change is likely when rain is expected this weekend.
“If people have health sensitivities to smoke, I would be prepared for smoke to be continuing in Bozeman area for the rest of the week,” Nutter said. “Hopefully there will be some improvement in there but I think it’s better to be prepared for smoke throughout the week.”
Unhealthy air quality means “people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and people of lower (socioeconomic status) should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion,” according to DEQ.
Nutter said wind from the southwest has brought smoke into the area, affecting just about the whole state and region. Twelve counties in Montana have air quality listed as unhealthy or worse.
Though smoke can be difficult to forecast, intermittent haze and smoke is expected to last throughout the week. “The next chance for a real pattern chance will be this weekend,” Nutter said.
But the lightning and gusty winds could pose wildfire hazards, which Nutter said the National Weather Service will be monitoring. He recommends people make sure they aren't creating any additional fire dangers like through construction activity or campfires, which should be fully put out.
